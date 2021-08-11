Unusual rain in drought year helps crops at Blume Farms

HERMAN, Minn. – The Aug. 2 Minnesota Crop Progress report noted one county in “blue” – receiving over 2 inches of rain. It just happened to be in Grant County where the Blumes live and farm.
About 2.7 inches of rain fell at Dana and Katy Blume’s farmstead, and over 4 inches was measured in Herman, about 5 miles southwest of their farm. The rain fell between July 23-27.
Prior to that liquid gold, the Blumes had dug down 7 feet without finding moisture.
A week after getting the rain, the well-canopied soil remained damp.
The corn pollinated, the soybeans had lots of blossoms and pods, and the sugarbeets were growing on the heavy soil.
“I know our corn, at least on our sandier ground, we definitely lost yield, because it’s all over the field for height. Where the moisture is, it should finish out pretty good, and have a pretty good ear. Where it was sandy, it got short and just did what it did to survive, but now it’s trying to grow again,” said Dana. “The soybeans sort of stalled out too, but I think they at least are making a lot of blossoms.”
Some of the soybeans were treated with a fungicide to control white mold.
Two fungicide treatments had been made on the sugarbeets, and Dana expected at least one or two more treatments to prevent/control Cercospora leafspot. Prepile harvest at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative was slated to start before the end of August.
Along with getting trucks and harvesting equipment ready, the Blume crew continued trucking for the Riverview Dairy hay harvest. The third cutting of dryland alfalfa was small, while the irrigated alfalfa yielded very well. Dana expected to be called to help truck a fourth cutting of alfalfa, followed by corn silage harvest.
Work continued on a new grain bin being added to the Blume bin site. The work moved ahead quickly, and the crew was putting in the conveyors. A full aeration floor is scheduled to arrive at the farm on Aug. 24 and will be assembled inside the completed bin.
The price of steel was locked in back in December, just before prices started moving much higher. If the Blumes had waited to purchase the steel now, the price would have been 50-55 percent higher.
“I am hopeful that we have a good enough crop to use it,” Dana added.
Dana and Katy, along with another couple took their children to Wisconsin Dells for four days of fun. The kids loved the water attractions and riding on the Duck Boats.
Before the group got on the Interstate highway system, Dana observed that much of Minnesota’s farmland west of the Twin Cities is in a tough drought this year. Once they drove into Wisconsin, the crops started looking better. The smoke and haze lifted when they got to Wisconsin too.
Based on past experiences with heavy smoke from forest fires, he knew that the smoke could create difficult growing conditions. Minnesotans all hoped the smoke would dissipate soon, and expressed empathy for those who live in Canada, the western states and even northern Minnesota dealing with wildfires.
Fire struck close to home too. It was serendipitous that Dana, who serves on the Herman Fire Department, was at home when the call came in. The Clinton, Minn., grain elevator was on fire on Sunday morning, July 25.
Dana had accompanied Charlie to the boys’ state baseball tourney, but they returned home early after having won two games and lost two games.
Addison’s team place third in the state softball league for 14-year-old girls, so Katy and Addison hadn’t yet returned home.
But when Dana got home early, he was able to join the squad. It’s difficult to find fire fighters at home on Sundays. Over a dozen fire departments answered the call to assist with the blaze.
Temperatures were in the 90s and fighting a fire of that size is very difficult. Fortunately, there wasn’t a lot of grain in the elevator.
The wind direction kept the fire away from most of the town, and no one was injured.
“Hopefully they can rebuild it,” said Dana.
Editor's note: Another 1.5 inches of rain fell on Aug. 7-8.
Thank you to all the fire fighters, the fire departments, and the citizens who controlled and eventually extinguished the grain elevator fire in Clinton. Your commitment, training, efforts, and sacrifices are heroic.