Unusual rain in drought year helps crops at Blume Farms

HERMAN, Minn. – The Aug. 2 Minnesota Crop Progress report noted one county in “blue” – receiving over 2 inches of rain. It just happened to be in Grant County where the Blumes live and farm.

About 2.7 inches of rain fell at Dana and Katy Blume’s farmstead, and over 4 inches was measured in Herman, about 5 miles southwest of their farm. The rain fell between July 23-27.

Prior to that liquid gold, the Blumes had dug down 7 feet without finding moisture.

A week after getting the rain, the well-canopied soil remained damp.

The corn pollinated, the soybeans had lots of blossoms and pods, and the sugarbeets were growing on the heavy soil.

“I know our corn, at least on our sandier ground, we definitely lost yield, because it’s all over the field for height. Where the moisture is, it should finish out pretty good, and have a pretty good ear. Where it was sandy, it got short and just did what it did to survive, but now it’s trying to grow again,” said Dana. “The soybeans sort of stalled out too, but I think they at least are making a lot of blossoms.”

Some of the soybeans were treated with a fungicide to control white mold.

Two fungicide treatments had been made on the sugarbeets, and Dana expected at least one or two more treatments to prevent/control Cercospora leafspot. Prepile harvest at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative was slated to start before the end of August.

Along with getting trucks and harvesting equipment ready, the Blume crew continued trucking for the Riverview Dairy hay harvest. The third cutting of dryland alfalfa was small, while the irrigated alfalfa yielded very well. Dana expected to be called to help truck a fourth cutting of alfalfa, followed by corn silage harvest.