Vos Farms looking for a little more heat in mid-June

SLAYTON, Minn. – The seasons overlapped at Vos Farms of Murray County. Spring replant and cleaning planting equipment extended into the summer alfalfa harvest season.

“It’s been busy,” said Ryan Vos, giving his report on June 8. “As far as the crop side, it was a super busy/super stressful year, but now we’re just wrapping things up and getting ready to move into what is next in the operation.”

Planting at Vos Farms officially ended on May 28.

That Saturday, Dale Vos finished planting soybeans, and Ryan Vos was right behind him with the rock roller. Following the Voses was a local co-op operator applying pre-emerge soybean herbicide.

They parked the planter inside the shed and celebrated – all the while knowing they were going to have to pull the planter out again the next week.

Heavy rain in May pounded and hardened the soil. While most of the corn emerged nicely, there were some 1-3-acre plots where the corn hadn’t made it through the formed crust.

The Vos crew dug up those spots and replanted corn.

With a couple of gentle 0.3-inch rains, in early June, the soft soil allowed the replanted corn to quickly germinate and emerge.

“We could use a little more sunshine, we could use some growing degree units, but as it sits, everything is looking pretty good,” Ryan said.

The soybeans were emerging through soil cracks, and soybean rows were evident.

“A couple days of sunshine, and I think all of the soybeans will be popping through,” he added.

Most of his neighbors in Murray County had planting wrapped up.

“I would say most of the stuff that is not in the ground right now is going to be prevent planting that was going to go to corn, but it just got too late,” he said. He suspected a few farmers will plant sorghum on the prevent plant acres.

He noticed the co-op sprayers were out applying post-emergent herbicide. Getting ahead of weeds is always a good practice, he added.

As the growing season began, it became obvious that about two-thirds of their alfalfa crop was affected by winterkill. The Voses saved the best field and dug up the rest. They planted about 70 acres to alfalfa with an oat nurse crop.

“It’s coming up pretty good,” he said. “The emergence of the alfalfa is extremely noticeable already, and the oats are coming up nice, too.”

They planned to swath their 2021 alfalfa field on June 8 and take a careful look at the field.

“We’ll see what is going on as far as standability and population,” he said. “Then we are going to come through and seed with grass wherever it is light.”

Back in the cattle yards, the Western Black Angus feeders were doing well. A lot of temperatures in the 60s (normally in the high 70s by early June) kept the cattle comfortable. Ryan added the cattle had gone through one short-lived hot stretch, and that will help them adapt to the hot and humid Minnesota weather ahead.

The flies and mosquitos were out and bothering the cattle a bit. The Voses needed to work the cattle, so they also used a pour-on product to take care of biting, piercing, and sucking insects.

The first load of finished pigs was trucked out on June 8.

While cattle will often lose their appetite when half a pen is shipped, pigs will gain an appetite when they have fewer pigs in the barn. When there is less competition for feed and trough space, the remaining pigs begin to grow quickly.

The Vos Farms crew has been working hard to get lots of extra jobs done on the farm.

Two weddings are coming up – first Mallory Carlson and Ryan will marry on July 23; then Shanee Henning and Kyle will marry on Sept. 3.

A bachelor party for the men, out in Deadwood, S.D., was waiting for them as soon as the work was done.

