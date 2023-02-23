WILLMAR, Minn. – After a cloudy and snowy January, February brought mostly blue skies and high temperatures ranging from 20-40 degrees.

At Cardinal Creek Cattle Co., the cattle luxuriated in the sunshine and bedding. This is the last stretch before calving begins in March. The cows were filled out and starting to bag, and RJ Orsten expected calves soon when he gave his Feb. 13 report.

“We have cows that look like they’re going to start calving in about 10 days or so,” he said. “We’re just making sure we have everything buckled up and ready for when they start calving. There’s always a few that like to calve early.”

Once the calves begin dropping, the Orstens will set up a pen for the cow/calf pairs. The family will start feeding more to keep up body condition scores and the ability to breed back with calf at side.

RJ and a neighbor each brought a registered Hereford bull to the Watertown, S.D., Winter Farm Show and Sale. They went on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and returned home the next day after the Hereford Show and Sale. RJ brought 4C Catapult 1027, a two-year-old bull.

“We sold our bull for a little more than we were hoping for, so we can’t complain about that,” he said. “It went to someone we haven’t sold a bull to before. That’s a new customer, and hopefully they’ll be a repeat customer in the future.”

The Orstens sell bulls by private treaty in March, April, and May.

RJ and his brother, James, also take time to read sales catalogs and follow along with industry trends.

“We also like to pick the ones that everybody else does – so there’s a lot of competition there,” he concluded.

For more information on Cardinal Creek Cattle Co., please visit their pages on Facebook and Instagram.