Widespread rain around Northfield brings sense of relief

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – A nice widespread rainfall occurred Aug. 27-28 near Far-Gaze Farms. Rain totals of 2.5-3 inches were recorded.

While the Petersons received about 10 inches of rain from late March to late May, there hasn’t been a lot of other rain during the 2022 growing season.

Additional rainfall amounts recorded in this column were June, 1.4 inches; July, 3 inches; and August, 4.9 inches (including the Aug. 27-28 rainfall).

“We really needed this last rain (he measured 2.66 inches in his rain gauge),” said Bruce Peterson. “It was a good old thunderstorm.”

There was a tornado warning about 20 miles north of the farm, so the Petersons spend a little time in their basement.

Fifty miles north of the farm, the storm required cancelling of the Minnesota State Fair grandstand show: “Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats: The Current’s Music On-A-Stick 2022.” The state fair rides and free stages were closed, and the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” experienced heavy rain and lightning.

At the farm, Bruce thinks the combination of hot and dry in 2022 has led to some tip back of corn kernels, and some pod abortion in the soybeans. He suspects there are a lot of two-bean pods out in the fields – but the Petersons really won’t know until harvest.

“This most recent rain is going to help with seed size and test weight,” he said. “We’re not out of the woods with moisture concerns, but we should be good for at least a week. We’re thankful and maybe we can get another rain.”

The corn was in the early dent stage, and the soybeans were filling pods. Normally, the soybeans begin to lose chlorophyl around Labor Day.

“We are seeing some sudden death syndrome in the soybeans,” he said. “If you’re going to see it, now’s the time when it shows up.”

The Petersons spent some early mornings (4:45 a.m.) loading finished hogs in the livestock trailer for the packing plant. The barn will be empty on Sept. 7, with a crew coming in to wash down the barn. New pigs will arrive on Sept. 13.

Work continued in the shop, where they made a list of everything they needed to go through ahead of harvest. The combines were ready, but there were grain carts to work on.

There were still tractors and semi-tractors and trailers to go through. The fertilizer spreader needed to go in the shop, too.

Also, on the list was going through the grain setup. They will check everything – conveyors, motors, the dryer, grain bins, controls and more.

Their last purchase for the grain setup was in the summer of 2020 – a new hopper bin.

“There’s been no changes here the last two years, so I guess we’re fortunate for that – the way prices for things have gone through the roof,” he said.

Bruce added that he was getting quotes on fall fertilizer and applications. They had not made any phosphate or potassium purchases – although prices were trending slightly lower.

The Petersons purchased some ammonium sulfate in August that will be spring-applied with urea. They expected to purchase and apply some anhydrous ammonia yet this fall after soil temperatures move below 50 degrees.

As a leader in the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Bruce said some import fertilizer tariffs were removed, which was greatly appreciated by the association.

“I think the big thing that is driving the nitrogen prices higher here in the short-term is just the ongoing war in Ukraine,” he said. “Because of that, they are limiting natural gas flows in Europe, so unfortunately those natural gas prices have gotten extremely high. They’ve shut down fertilizer production. That supports higher prices here domestically.”

He added that steel and lumber prices have gone down from their peak prices.

“Your concrete and your electrical prices haven’t come down at all – or labor. Building costs are still quite dramatic,” he said.

Bruce’s nephew, Tyler, is building a new house. The concrete basement footings were done, and the framers arrived the last week of August.

His brother, Brian, continued work on his new family home. They were putting sheetrock up in the basement and in the garage. Painting was on the docket.

“It’s moving along, but it hasn’t been as quick as they would like,” he said.

In other news, Rice County Corn and Soybean Growers were holding some activities ahead of harvest. The organization held a golf event and raised money for scholarships. Sixty-two golfers raised enough money for 2-3 scholarships for high school seniors. This year’s event was held at the Montgomery National Golf Club in Montgomery, Minn.

The corn and soybean group was also getting ready for Northfield’s Defeat of Jesse James Days on Sept. 7-11. They run a food trailer that focuses on delicious pork products – pork sandwiches, pork burgers, and pork chops. They purchased a different trailer for 2022 and beyond, so members of the group were designing a wraparound graphic for the trailer.

“We’ll have a nice-looking trailer and also something we can potentially use for parades throughout the year,” he said. “Something for promoting agriculture.” They lend the trailer to the Randolph FFA chapter to use a couple of times throughout the year. Randolph FFA just held a tractor and truck pull in conjunction with the Randolph/Hampton Fire District chicken barbeque dinner in August.

On Sept. 6, students will be back in school, but farmers across the region are hoping for more warm days and rain to develop the 2022 crops.

0909 Bruce Peterson.jpg

Bruce Peterson