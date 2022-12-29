Winter chores begin at Cardinal Creek Cattle Co.

WILLMAR, Minn. – It was time for RJ and James Orsten to move their registered Hereford cows from James’ farm to RJ’s farm.

The brothers had a goal of keeping the 150 cows grazing on fenced-in pasture and cropland until after Jan. 1, but the weather didn’t cooperate.

“We went out there one day and our pond had frozen over, it wasn’t flowing downhill anymore,” James said. “We broke it open for a few days and decided it wasn’t worth putting in that much effort, and the cows started to run lower on feed.”

With snow in the forecast, they decided to bring the cows back to RJ’s farm site before the weather turned bad.

The cows were ready.

James normally goes out with the ATV and feeds the cows some grain, so when it was time to corral the group, he used a flatbed trailer and truck to haul free-standing panels into the grazing area. Once those were set up, he rode out with some grain.

Most of the cows were corralled before RJ arrived with the truck and stock trailer.

“Once they are in the corral, they are pretty easy to load up,” RJ said. “They don’t fight you at that point.”

The two farm sites are about 14 miles apart, and it took several trips to haul all the cows back to RJ’s.

“Now we’ve just got everything home, and we’re feeding and bedding them for the winter,” he said. “The cows like their freedom to move around (at James’ farm), but they also like having feed and water right here and not having to work too hard for it.”

The cows get hay and silage, and when it turns very cold or it is close to calving, they get some grain. Calving begins in March.

Since his last report, RJ attended the Go-Pher the Purple Sale in Hutchinson, Minn., on Dec. 10. He brought a fancy female and a bred heifer.

“Every year, everybody brings their best genetics,” he said. “It’s always exciting to see what other people are breeding and what they bring. It is so much fun to see the great cattle and great people.”

Sale results for the Go-Pher the Purple Sale included five bulls averaging $3,590 per head; 26 open heifers averaging $2,777; 14 bred heifers averaging $3,404; and two steers averaging $1,800 per head.

In the days after the sale, weather conditions turned difficult.

The storm arrived on Tuesday, Dec. 13, with rain all day. Wednesday, Dec. 14, was misty and foggy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the area received 6-8 inches of snow.

The 72-hour observed precipitation measured 1.09 inches in Willmar, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, Minn.

RJ uses a skid loader with a snow bucket to clean up the yards.

“We are fortunate enough to know that we have the facilities and the equipment to move snow and handle snow,” RJ said. “We use mostly skid loaders around all the farms. My uncle has a plow on his truck that he will use, as well.”

Ahead of Christmas, the Orstens were keeping chores in the turkey barns as simple as possible. They will be selling some old turkeys in January and bringing in some new flocks.

“We just make sure our turkey farms are running right and efficient,” he said. “We make sure our employees have the equipment and supplies they need to do a good job.”

With the cows back at RJ’s farm, James, their dad, Robert, and their Ridgewater College student employee, Hunter, will be helping with the chores there. RJ said he especially appreciates Hunter’s experiences on his own home farm. It’s helped the Orstens think about new ways to complete tasks and pick up some new practices.

RJ and James would like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year!