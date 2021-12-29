Winter chores take priority during holiday season

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The grazing season of 2021 was over.

Grass in the Schafer pasture turned brown, and the watering hole froze over. Grey skies and snow flurries coated farm driveways with ice. Buildings and shelterbelts helped stop the north wind, but it was still cold.

In mid-December, the Schafers moved their entire herd back to their farm site for shelter, feed, and water. The cows have fenced alleyways where they can walk easily from the pasture to the farmyard.

“If it wasn’t for the bad weather the last couple of days, the cows would probably be out on the pasture yet,” said John Schafer on Dec. 17. “We fed them up here in the shelter because of the storms.”

John also cleaned manure out of the barn and got that spread before stormy weather arrived.

On Dec. 15, thunderstorms moved quickly over south central and southeast Minnesota – entering southwest Minnesota at about 5:30 p.m. and exiting southeast Minnesota by about 8:30 p.m.

“We had a lot of wind, but no serious damage from that. We had some rain with some snow on top of that,” he said. “For us, it wasn’t bad at all.”

Not everyone was so fortunate this time.

John has a good friend in Kansas from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board that lost much of his property to fire. Winds up to 100 miles per hour knocked down power lines and caused wildfires. The Kansas cattle producer lost their house, their horses, a couple hundred head of cattle, and winter feed.