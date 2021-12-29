Winter chores take priority during holiday season

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The grazing season of 2021 was over.
Grass in the Schafer pasture turned brown, and the watering hole froze over. Grey skies and snow flurries coated farm driveways with ice. Buildings and shelterbelts helped stop the north wind, but it was still cold.
In mid-December, the Schafers moved their entire herd back to their farm site for shelter, feed, and water. The cows have fenced alleyways where they can walk easily from the pasture to the farmyard.
“If it wasn’t for the bad weather the last couple of days, the cows would probably be out on the pasture yet,” said John Schafer on Dec. 17. “We fed them up here in the shelter because of the storms.”
John also cleaned manure out of the barn and got that spread before stormy weather arrived.
On Dec. 15, thunderstorms moved quickly over south central and southeast Minnesota – entering southwest Minnesota at about 5:30 p.m. and exiting southeast Minnesota by about 8:30 p.m.
“We had a lot of wind, but no serious damage from that. We had some rain with some snow on top of that,” he said. “For us, it wasn’t bad at all.”
Not everyone was so fortunate this time.
John has a good friend in Kansas from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board that lost much of his property to fire. Winds up to 100 miles per hour knocked down power lines and caused wildfires. The Kansas cattle producer lost their house, their horses, a couple hundred head of cattle, and winter feed.
The storm was unprecedented in its tornado activity, straight line winds, and rainfall in December.
After the storm, the Schafer cattle needed more care on Thursday, Dec. 16, so John attended an Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board meeting virtually rather than in-person. Having the option to participate in virtual meetings from the farm helps.
Each day, John hauls out feed for the livestock. If he doesn’t have something extra to do – like bedding barns or making repairs – he can get chores done in 2-3 hours.
“We’re starting to ramp up the energy on the steer and the bull rations,” John said. He ordered beet pulp to feed the cattle, a new feedstuff for Schafer Farms. “We’re looking forward to trying it and seeing if it works for us.”
The Schafers received back information on DNA testing from the American Hereford Association. They focus on verifying parentage, genomics testing, and basic genetic defect testing. With this information, the Schafers can make rapid and knowledgeable decisions regarding bull selection. It’s especially valuable when selecting for carcass traits like marbling and maternal traits like udder quality, milk production, and calving ease.
“You get much more accurate information at an earlier age,” John said. “You can very confidently predict what his daughters will do without having to wait for his progeny.”
They were excited about one 10-month-old bull they hoped to make a herd sire. Number 2112 scored very high on genomic traits, and his outgoing personality and phenotypical traits rank high, as well.
“2112 is big for his age, but he needs to continue to grow,” he said. “We will gather yearling weights and collect ultrasound carcass data on him and the rest of the 2021 calves in late March,” John said.
Finally, answering the questions he’s been asked every other week – did he get enough cornstalk bales made?
“I got a little bit done last week before the snow came, so our supplies are now ‘tight’ but not ‘extremely tight.’ We’ll be okay on that,” he said.