Winter of 2021-22 filled with changes for the Schafer family

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – As the growing season approaches, it’s time to say our goodbyes to the father and son team of Lester and John Schafer.

Let’s look back at our five months together.

The 2021 growing season ended with lots of moisture – more than 20 inches for August through October.

As of Nov. 6, the Schafer had their last 35 acres left to combine, as well as cornstalk and soybean bales to make.

The last of the crops were harvested in November, and it was worth their effort. Yields and quality of both corn and soybeans were very good.

Perhaps the strangest southern Minnesota weather of the year was a thunderstorm on Dec. 15. That same system spawned tornadoes, straight line winds, and rain through several states. John has a good friend from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board that lost much of his property to wildfire. Winds up to 100 miles per hour knocked down power lines that started grass fires. The Kansas cattle producer lost their home, their horses, a couple hundred head of cattle, and winter feed.

In Minnesota, snowfall through the winter was typical, maybe even a little on the lighter side, and the snowpack was all but melted by early March. Topsoil was muddy, but the soil was still frozen.

“I pushed the limit a couple of days hauling manure. By the time I was done, it was getting smeary,” John Schafer conceded. Farmers in the region will want to get into the fields in mid-April, but it will depend on the weather.