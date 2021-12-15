Winter of 2021-22 sets in at Schafer Farms

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The Schafers knew that snow and cold were on the way, so they worked hard to get things done ahead of time.

The first week of December stayed mostly above freezing, but then a cold front moved through on Dec. 4 bringing about a dusting of snow and cold temperatures to the Schafer farm. The temps dropped to 4 degrees on Dec. 5, and then to 2 degrees on Monday, Dec. 6, the day of John Schafer’s report. Windchills were about 10 degrees below zero.

“We spent a fair amount of time outside over the weekend, just working on lots of things I wanted to get done before winter, and we made pretty good progress,” he said. “You never get all the jobs done.”

Since his last report, John was able to make more cornstalk bales but remained short of his goals because of rain. The fields had been soft – in fact, a neighbor was still doing late fall tillage on Dec. 5. Tillage was probably done for the year on Dec. 6 with well-below freezing temperatures.

“We are a little bit short of cornstalk bales, but not seriously – so the supply isn’t tight,” he said. “As long as we don’t get a lot of snow, prospects are pretty good that we’ll get some more cornstalks harvested here.”

Feed supplies of corn silage were good.

“We anticipated all along that we would have to buy a little bit of hay, so we’re starting to look for some of that,” John said.

For 2021, they’d considered using oats as a nurse crop to start an alfalfa field, but they decided to grow corn instead. Prices for corn were good, and the decision to grow grain was right for them given the growing season favored corn production.