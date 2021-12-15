Winter of 2021-22 sets in at Schafer Farms

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The Schafers knew that snow and cold were on the way, so they worked hard to get things done ahead of time.
The first week of December stayed mostly above freezing, but then a cold front moved through on Dec. 4 bringing about a dusting of snow and cold temperatures to the Schafer farm. The temps dropped to 4 degrees on Dec. 5, and then to 2 degrees on Monday, Dec. 6, the day of John Schafer’s report. Windchills were about 10 degrees below zero.
“We spent a fair amount of time outside over the weekend, just working on lots of things I wanted to get done before winter, and we made pretty good progress,” he said. “You never get all the jobs done.”
Since his last report, John was able to make more cornstalk bales but remained short of his goals because of rain. The fields had been soft – in fact, a neighbor was still doing late fall tillage on Dec. 5. Tillage was probably done for the year on Dec. 6 with well-below freezing temperatures.
“We are a little bit short of cornstalk bales, but not seriously – so the supply isn’t tight,” he said. “As long as we don’t get a lot of snow, prospects are pretty good that we’ll get some more cornstalks harvested here.”
Feed supplies of corn silage were good.
“We anticipated all along that we would have to buy a little bit of hay, so we’re starting to look for some of that,” John said.
For 2021, they’d considered using oats as a nurse crop to start an alfalfa field, but they decided to grow corn instead. Prices for corn were good, and the decision to grow grain was right for them given the growing season favored corn production.
The Schafers weaned calves in late November, and that went well. The calves had access to an outside lot as well as a roofed shelter if they wanted to go inside. They were fed a corn silage-based ration with some distillers grains and a little bit of grain.
Next on the docket was separating the bull calves from the heifer calves and castrating some of the bulls. Steers receive a higher energy diet, while heifers are fed less energy for slower maternal development.
With cold temperatures, the cows stayed in a nice windbreak, but they could make their way out to the stockpiled grass on pasture, too. The Schafers hauled out cornstalk bales to the cows. They also fed the cows corn silage, distillers grain, a couple pounds of corn per head, as well as supplement.
John talked about how the cows grow a new winter coat each year. With lots of coarse hair, as well as a rumen that produces heat, cows are usually comfortable with just some good bedding outside.
The cows were preg-checked and only one cow was open. Most of the cows settled on their first service.
“That was satisfactory, and it’s going to be really busy at the end of March,” John said.
December is a time of celebration for the Schafers. On Dec. 8, Lester turned 95, and the cowman still goes outside to work most days. When Christmas arrives later in the month, many of the Schafers are planning to get together. It’s truly a time to be grateful for all the blessings of 2021!