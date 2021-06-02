With sprayers getting ready to go, rain needed in Grant County

HERMAN, Minn. – West central Minnesota’s May showers could be classified as “hit or miss.” Farmers were waiting for more than maybe 5/100ths inch of rain at a time, and even that tiny amount was falling too infrequently.

A few areas seemed to get a little more rain.

“Everything is up and out of the ground and growing,” said Dana Blume on May 24. “We had enough moisture to get the stuff started. You can row our beans and corn pretty good now. Our sugarbeets, you can row them. Everything came up pretty nicely.”

Some of the pre-emerge herbicides worked and some didn’t. More rain was needed to activate them. The weeds started to emerge as the soils warmed and heat came into the region in late May.

The Blumes were ready to spray corn, soybeans, and sugarbeets mainly for weeds during the first week of June. The crew was getting the sprayers ready to go, and putting the planters back in the shed.

As a side project, the Blumes provide sugarbeet trucks and drivers to haul chopped hay from alfalfa fields to large dairy commodity piles in the Morris region. First cutting was expected in late May/early June.

“I know some of the farmers there, and they are pretty good about working with area farmers to help do some of the work,” Dana said. “We have trucks, so it works out well for us.”

Dana and Katy’s oldest daughter, Kilee, was home from North Dakota State University for the summer. The three younger children finished school in May. Hockey was wrapping up for Charlie, but baseball was taking off.