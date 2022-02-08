Work hard, play hard at JMF Herefords & SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – The sun rose while Jared and Makayla Flower gave their Jan. 31 report.
At 7:30 a.m., Jaelyn, Tayton, and Ty were on the school bus. Jared was welding in the shop while keeping an eye on a first-time heifer in labor. Makayla already had Emerson up for the day ahead.
For this report summarizing a busy final week of January, the Flowers had calved out a dozen or more synchronized and AI’d cows and heifers.
“We’ve gotten two or three calves a day,” Jared said. “It’s nice because you get one group done in a short amount of time.”
In addition to the normal things done at calving, Jared gave each calf oral Optimizer Gel to help fight scours, as well as Inforce 3, an intranasal respiratory vaccine.
Looking back at the month of January, the weather was difficult – windchills were down to 20 below and at times actual temperatures were that low, too. Many days were windy and cold. Temperatures swung 30-40 degrees daily but remained below freezing.
“The main thing on the younger cattle is to keep them dry and try to keep as much wind off of them as possible,” he said. “I’m amazed we haven’t had to treat any calves for pneumonia just yet, but I think that’s due to keeping things dry and keeping their hair dry.”
With the arrival of calving time, the Flowers transitioned the cows from bean straw to hay plus silage. When it gets very cold, the cows are fed free choice.
As mentioned in his previous reports, Jared manages the cows to maintain a dry hair coat that keeps them comfortable and clean. The large outdoor pens are snow-packed, but not bedded.
The heifers are bedded with straw when it gets very cold, and the calving pens are bedded. In general, the Flowers have the best success with a snowpack, except for the bulls that are kept bedded.
JMF embryo calves are arriving in Montana at the Wyatt and Cassie Handy Ranch. The first Hereford calf arrived on Jan. 18.
“It’s been great for calving out there as they’ve had 40-45-degree weather,” Jared said. Conditions have remained dry, and moisture is needed in the West.
The Handys brought their cows to Minnesota for embryo transplant and then hauled them back home. The January calves will be weaned in early August and brought back to Minnesota for feeding and development. The Handys and Flowers plan to have a joint sale of the calves in 2023.
By the time readers receive this report, JMF Herefords & SimAngus will have held their Eighth Annual Bull Sale on Feb. 5.
“It’s boiling down to getting the shop ready for the sale,” he said.
They sweep down the cobwebs, lay down shavings, and set up tables and chairs. The food was being prepared and a team of family and friends prepared for the Saturday sale.
Kayla’s dad helped with snow removal while Jared’s dad helped with the bulls.
“Our sale is the one day of the year to figure out where we are going to sit for the year financially, but we also try to have a little fun with it, too,” Jared said.
Whoever helps on Saturday morning gets treated to a special breakfast, and when the sale is done there’s more celebration at the farm.