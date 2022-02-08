Work hard, play hard at JMF Herefords & SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – The sun rose while Jared and Makayla Flower gave their Jan. 31 report.

At 7:30 a.m., Jaelyn, Tayton, and Ty were on the school bus. Jared was welding in the shop while keeping an eye on a first-time heifer in labor. Makayla already had Emerson up for the day ahead.

For this report summarizing a busy final week of January, the Flowers had calved out a dozen or more synchronized and AI’d cows and heifers.

“We’ve gotten two or three calves a day,” Jared said. “It’s nice because you get one group done in a short amount of time.”

In addition to the normal things done at calving, Jared gave each calf oral Optimizer Gel to help fight scours, as well as Inforce 3, an intranasal respiratory vaccine.

Looking back at the month of January, the weather was difficult – windchills were down to 20 below and at times actual temperatures were that low, too. Many days were windy and cold. Temperatures swung 30-40 degrees daily but remained below freezing.

“The main thing on the younger cattle is to keep them dry and try to keep as much wind off of them as possible,” he said. “I’m amazed we haven’t had to treat any calves for pneumonia just yet, but I think that’s due to keeping things dry and keeping their hair dry.”

With the arrival of calving time, the Flowers transitioned the cows from bean straw to hay plus silage. When it gets very cold, the cows are fed free choice.

As mentioned in his previous reports, Jared manages the cows to maintain a dry hair coat that keeps them comfortable and clean. The large outdoor pens are snow-packed, but not bedded.