CAMDEN, Ind. – While Jon Worth and family kept the farm going at home, Bob and Gail Worth celebrated the centennial anniversary of the American Soybean Association (ASA).
This organization has been very important to the Worths, with Bob serving in leadership positions over the years.
During the 1,400-mile round trip from Lake Benton, Minn., to Lafayette, Ind., Bob and Gail observed a variety of growing conditions across the countryside.
“We saw crops hailed off severely; saw some crops that were drying up, and we also saw crops that looked very good,” said Bob on Aug. 4. “We also saw crops that were considerably later than ours.”
Reaching Lafayette, Bob had the opportunity to serve as a proxy at an ASA director meeting. He last served in the capacity of an ASA director in 2014, so the experience was interesting for him.
“The meeting was held in-person, but there were still a lot of people that weren’t there,” Bob said. “They did offer it virtually.”
Then, on Aug. 4, Bob and Gail traveled to the Fouts Farm of Camden, Ind. – about 25 miles from Lafayette. A wonderful celebration was held on the same farm where ASA was founded 100 years ago.
Back on Sept. 3, 1920, brothers Taylor, Finis and Noah Fouts hosted 1,000 farmers at their Soyland Farms to learn more about soybeans.
At the Aug. 4 event, only 180 people could attend due to COVID-19 regulations, although 37 descendants of the Fouts family attended the celebration.
As part of the original event, Taylor Fouts wrote new lyrics to the tune, “Kindling Wood,” a popular song in 1920.
A virtual recorded collaboration of the original “Growing Soybeans to Get Along,” song was performed by ASA Directors Brandon Wipf, S.D.; Chris Hill, Minn.; Andrew Moore, Ga., and past Director Bob Worth.
It was a fun and rewarding experience, Bob said, adding that it was a joy to see Bill Gordon, Worthington, Minn., and president of the ASA speaking at the event.
Keynote speaker was Steve Censky, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and former CEO of ASA.
While traveling was fun, it is always good to get back home.
Back on the Buffalo Ridge, timely rainfall with amounts ranging from 0.3-inch to 1.5 inches were producing beautiful crops. The crops were especially appreciated after the last two years of very wet/cold prevented planting acres.
“We are just sitting in excellent shape for moisture,” Bob said. “We are just doing well.”
During the last week of July, the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) held their own virtual board meeting to elect officers. Jamie Beyer, Wheaton, was re-elected as president of MSGA with Mike Skaug, Beltrami, re-elected as vice president; Bob Worth was named treasurer and Darin Johnson of Wells was re-elected secretary. Joel Schreurs of Tyler was re-appointed to the ASA Board of Directors.
Bob added that it is very important to keep working on the Section 179 Conformity Rule in Minnesota. The Section 179 Expensing Addition allows businesses to deduct the entire cost of certain equipment on the federal tax return for the year of purchase. Minnesota retains an 80 percent addition to income in the first year, and a 20 percent subtraction for the five years following the addback.
Minnesota limits a portion of expensing on a state return to the difference of the amount currently allowable under federal law and the amount allowable back in 2003, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
MSGA wants to get that changed, Bob said.
“We need to keep working on the 179 in the Minnesota House and Senate to get that done, and work with the governor to make sure we get that to conform closely to what the federal rules are,” he said. “We are hoping to have another special session in August, and they can get something done.”