NEW ULM, Minn. – With a better-than-average growing season in Brown County, Fritsche Dairy has enough feed for the 2020-21 winter months.
A dairy cow may eat more than 100 pounds of feed per day. At the Fritsches, the cows receive feed and water both inside the tie-stall barn and outside in the pen.
The cows have access to free-choice dry hay or balage. They are fed corn four times a day.
Bagged corn silage is moved, via skid loader, across the yard to the barn and pen. The silage is fed outside each morning while the stalls are cleaned and bedded. Then, corn silage is fed in the barn at night, using an electric feed cart to make the job a little easier.
Dry cows typically stay outside with older heifers. They have their choice of a bedded shed or a bedded pile outside.
“It can be 20 below zero with no wind, and the cows would rather lay out on a pile of fresh cornstalks than lay in the shed,” said Paul Fritsche. “Dry bedding is one of the cheapest feeds (and forms of shelter) we have.”
Their secret for putting up high quality feed involves Randy Aschenbrenner’s custom haying operation. Randy has been cutting, swathing and baling big squares for the Fritsches for more than 15 years.
Melanie Fritsche said they used to make their own small square bales, but Randy’s custom operation works so much better.
“It was way cheaper to have him do this – less fuel, better hay because he can come right at milking time when it’s normally the nicest, and he can get it done,” she said.
Quick custom harvesting with larger equipment has meant the Fritsches can get four cuttings annually instead of three, and some years there are five cuttings.
The Fritsches also purchase big square bales of straw for bedding the tie-stall barn. They open the double doors at the end of their barn, and the skid loader carries in two large bales when needed.
Almost of Fritsche Dairy’s feed was wrapped in plastic in 2020. The farm had four different stretches of heavy rain – 2-5 inches at a time in June and July. Even when conditions turned dry, there was too much humidity. Rather than use a lot of propionic acid to make dry hay, the Fritsches used plastic to ferment the hay and make balage.
“In the spring, when we take off the winter triticale, we chop and bag that also and feed that over the summer,” Melanie said. “Usually the corn silage is gone about the time we start feeding the triticale.”
While Paul does 99 percent of the milking, his and Melanie’s son, Andrew, handles things like cleaning out the barns and yards on the weekends, running the tractor, and working with the show string.
Melanie said that Andrew begins working with the dairy calves soon after they are born. The calves are halter broken, trained to lay down as if resting in bedded stalls, and taught to walk independently to their shed.
Providing that level of attention allows Andrew to easily fit and observe calves to determine their potential for the showring.
The calves are ready for showing at an early age.
Temperatures in November near New Ulm varied quite a lot. There were several days when temperatures got into the 60s and 70s, but there were also days when the highs only reached into the low 30s. The month had as much as a 40-degree swing for low nighttime temps (9 to 49 degrees).
The temperatures were nice for people, but it made for muddy conditions and respiratory concerns for the calves. Paul went ahead and added aureomycin crumbles to the calf feed to avoid respiratory issues.
“I’d rather prevent it than treat it,” he said.
Throughout the winter ahead, the Fritsches will keep close to the farm. Most winters, there’s snow to move and cattle to move. The routine at Fritsche Dairy is based around giving excellent care to all of the livestock.
“The radio is going all of the time,” Paul said. “I come and check the cows before I go to bed, and that’s when the radio goes off.”
Paul and Melanie Fritsche were inducted into the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Hall of Fame on March 14, 2019.