Young family skillfully sets Five Pine Cattle Co. in motion

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – “Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is an old phrase that Matt and Amanda Altman are making new again.

The couple, in their early 30s, have purchased a farm site and farmland, built a nice herd of registered Gelbviehs, and developed good careers.

This winter, we’ll follow along with the Altmans as they prepare for their fourth annual production sale.

Their sale will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at their farm, and they will sell approximately 30 bulls and 20 heifers.

What Matt, Amanda, and their family have accomplished, along with help from extended family, neighbors, and friends, shows their drive to excel.

Since both graduating from South Dakota State University (SDSU) in 2011, they have married, had two children, Annabelle and Brant, and brought Amanda’s cousin, Montana, into their family.

Montana, who is a freshman majoring in Animal Science at SDSU, joined their family during COVID. She discovered she loved showing cattle, and she’s become an important key to the success of the farm over the past three years.

Matt has spent the last 11 years working at JBS in Worthington, and is now plant manager for the second shift. JBS in Worthington slaughters and processes 20,000 finished hogs daily.

Matt also graduated from the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (MARL) program Class X in 2020.

Amanda is a source farm specialist with Kansas Dairy Development in Deerfield, Kan. She travels across the U.S. assisting 50 dairy farms that send their newborn/week-old heifer calves to the Kansas site for development. Hundreds of calves are brought in daily to the 64,000 head site. When the heifers have reached maturity and are bred, they are trucked back to their respective dairy farms.

“It is very important to the producer that each calf gets to Deerfield and thrives,” she said. “It is essentially my role to help them with protocols, so they do a good job of starting that calf before she comes to us.”

Five Pine Cattle Co.

In 2011, Matt and Amanda bid the top price on a group of five ragtag registered Gelbvieh females. One had a short tail, one had short ears, and one was a shorter-built cow – things like that.

Amanda’s parents also gave them two purebred Gelbvieh heifers as wedding gifts.

From this group, the Altmans built their solid herd of 80 females.

“We paid fair market price, but we hit the market just right with sales of their offspring,” Matt said. The cattle market in 2011, 2012, and 2013 was outstanding.

The good prices were very helpful as Matt and Amanda developed their careers. Now, their careers can sustain the family and assist with their rapidly expanding farming operation.

They purchased and moved to their 10-acre farm site on Halloween in 2017. The site included a beautiful home, outbuildings, and cattle yards.

“We’ve improved a lot of the facilities. We made it more functional for what we’re doing,” Matt said.

The farm site was set up to receive calves, but the Altmans are cow/calf producers, so they needed calving areas. They’ve added yards and bunks to the site. They also expanded the barn in 2021 so they have more calving pens.

The farm site has 60 acres of adjacent pasture.

“We rented the pasture for 2-3 years, and then we had the opportunity to purchase that,” he said.

Almost 80 acres of cropland came up for sale to the east of their farm site, and they purchased that recently.

The farm site, pasture, and cropland all belonged to two brothers.

While the Altmans were grateful to have the opportunity to purchase the land, it was also scary, Amanda said.

Fortunately, they’ve had neighbors custom farm the cropland, and both land tracts were fenced.

“It’s really fit well into the operation for having silage, and a place to put the manure,” she said. “We’ve been able to grain bank corn.”

They rented an additional 120 acres of corn/soybean land and appreciate getting big round bales of cornstalks.

“Being able to have our own bedding and not having to go buy it – it is the stability of inputs that we’re after,” she said.

The Altmans have a strong desire to keep living cover on the farmland all year through. They’ve experimented with planting 60-inch and 30-inch corn along with cover crop seed mixes to fill in the row spacings.

They are also working toward keeping the cows grazing as many days as possible throughout the year, as well as raising a good quantity and quality of feed.

Rainfall in 2022 was adequate near Worthington. The Altmans said it never felt like a drought at the farm.

After soybean harvest, the Altmans’ neighbor planted rye seed this fall.

With the cropland put to bed, Matt and Amanda were excited to take their young children to the Minnesota Beef Expo in October. They expect to do a lot more showing in the next two decades.

Calving begins in January, followed by the sale in March.

Holding a sale has been a good transition for Five Pine Cattle Co. The Altmans built up their clientele initially using Craigslist, Facebook, and word of mouth.

In 2020 and 2021, they held silent auctions. Matt and Amanda set a floor price for each animal, and bidders had a certain amount of time they could offer higher bids.

In 2022, they held their first in-person sale.

“We sat down and looked at it, and realized we had outgrown the silent auction,” Matt said. “Our clientele feels more comfortable attending a live auction rather than calling in their bids.”

The 2022 sale was a success, he said, so they are looking forward to the 2023 sale. Most customers live within 200 miles of the Altmans, so any purchase comes with free delivery within 200 miles of the farm.

“Our core philosophy is making sure we take care of our customers, and we want to make sure we are treating them right,” Matt concluded.

A big thank you to the Altmans at Five Pine Cattle Co., for sharing their story during the winter of 2022-23. We wish you the best of success!