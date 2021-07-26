A grand time to visit Gilfillan Estates during Farmfest

Gilfillan brings Minnesota’s farm history to life during the three days of Farmfest – Aug. 3-5, 2021.
Located northeast of the Farmfest grounds, the former home and farmstead of C.O. and Ann Gilfillan offers comfortable shade and picnic tables for resting.
Al Kokesch, president of Friends of Gilfillan, encourages everyone to stop in at the Mel and Lorraine Tauer Pavilion on the Gilfillan farm site. Delicious hamburgers and brats with the fixings, potato salad, and cold beverages will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pavilion.
“There’s going to be music all three days and homemade ice cream and root beer floats the full hours that Farmfest is open,” Kokesch said.
Many bands will perform polka, country western, and old-time music at the Gilfillan bandstand.
The Gilfillan mansion is available for touring for a $5 admission price. Tour guides may be available – be sure to ask if you would like someone to explain the history of the home. Visit the 12 outbuildings at your leisure to see antique farm tools and machinery. There is no charge to tour the sheds and barns.
In addition, the Prairieland Flywheelers Two Cylinder Club is again setting up their antique machinery. You’ll hear the engines chugging. Corn shelling demonstrations will be given. Miniature ponies will be on display.
Bob Brown will demonstrate his blacksmithing all three days, and he has a tip jar for donations.
“His tent is full when he is there,” Kokesch said. “It’s packed with viewers.”
On July 27, 1990, Mrs. Ann E. Gilfillan passed away at the age of 95, and in her will she left her beautiful home to the Redwood County Historical Society. Following so faithfully in her footsteps are the Friends of Gilfillan that have worked countless hours to maintain not only the Gilfillan home, but the entire farm site.
Because many of the volunteers have grown older, Friends of Gilfillan now has a groundskeeper. The Friends of Gilfillan will be out in force for Farmfest, though, and they are always willing to help anyone or answer questions about the Gilfillans.
Donations are being accepted for a new flower garden, pond, and waterfall project, with construction beginning this fall, Kokesch added.
Scott Larson, president of the Redwood County Historical Society, has a bonus for history buffs. The Redwood County Museum, located at 913 W. Bridge Street, Redwood Falls, Minn., is open all three days of Farmfest. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. The cost of admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students, and children ages 5 and under are free.
In 2020, the Redwood County Museum (originally a poor farm, and then a nursing home) received a nice facelift. Tuckpointing was completed. The roof was fixed, new gutters were added, and outside doors, windows, and rafter tails were painted.
The building was built in 1908 and became the Redwood County Museum in 1978.
Redwood County was established in 1862 and includes 555,474 acres. Native Americans first discovered the trees with red inner bark for which the county was named. There are a couple of suggestions for the type of tree that was called the red wood (willow or cedar). The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 occurred in Redwood County, as well as several other counties in Minnesota.
For those who would like to learn more about Gilfillan Estates or the Redwood County Museum, visit redwoodcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Larson encourages everyone to take time to enjoy Gilfillan during Farmfest 2021.
“We’re looking forward to a big year,” Larson said. “It’s going to be a fun time, and I know that Farmfest is really gearing up to be a big show. The Friends of Gilfillan are putting a lot of effort into it.”