A grand time to visit Gilfillan Estates during Farmfest

Gilfillan brings Minnesota’s farm history to life during the three days of Farmfest – Aug. 3-5, 2021.

Located northeast of the Farmfest grounds, the former home and farmstead of C.O. and Ann Gilfillan offers comfortable shade and picnic tables for resting.

Al Kokesch, president of Friends of Gilfillan, encourages everyone to stop in at the Mel and Lorraine Tauer Pavilion on the Gilfillan farm site. Delicious hamburgers and brats with the fixings, potato salad, and cold beverages will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pavilion.

“There’s going to be music all three days and homemade ice cream and root beer floats the full hours that Farmfest is open,” Kokesch said.

Many bands will perform polka, country western, and old-time music at the Gilfillan bandstand.

The Gilfillan mansion is available for touring for a $5 admission price. Tour guides may be available – be sure to ask if you would like someone to explain the history of the home. Visit the 12 outbuildings at your leisure to see antique farm tools and machinery. There is no charge to tour the sheds and barns.

In addition, the Prairieland Flywheelers Two Cylinder Club is again setting up their antique machinery. You’ll hear the engines chugging. Corn shelling demonstrations will be given. Miniature ponies will be on display.

Bob Brown will demonstrate his blacksmithing all three days, and he has a tip jar for donations.

“His tent is full when he is there,” Kokesch said. “It’s packed with viewers.”