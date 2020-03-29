March 29, 2020 4:20 p.m. -- Gov. Walz and staff offered several resources they hope Minnesotans can use as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
MNsure – Governor Walz and MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance. The SEP opened on March 23 and runs through April 21. It will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through www.MNsure.org.
Unemployment Insurance – We know the hardships and stress this pandemic is bringing to families and folks throughout the state. The Governor expanded the state’s unemployment insurance program, which can provide quick relief for employees who are unable to work as a result of COVID-19. Visit www.uimn.org for more information.
Deadline extensions – Minnesotans filing their annual Minnesota Individual Income Tax return for 2019 have until Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to file and make payments without any penalties or interest. The deadline to apply for the REAL ID has also been pushed back by one year.
Small business assistance – Governor Walz has established a Small Business Emergency Loan Program for businesses affected by COVID-19. The program administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development will help Minnesota small business owners who need immediate assistance during COVID-19 closures.
Suspension of evictions – The Governor has also signed an Executive Order clarifying that landlords and financial institutions cannot begin eviction proceedings that would remove tenants from stable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you or someone you know has been wrongfully convicted, you can contact the Attorney General's Office here or at (951) 296-3353.
Child care - In collaboration with the Governor's Children's Cabinet, six Minnesota foundations this week launched an Emergency Child Care Grant Program to provide financial support to licensed child care providers , which will provide invaluable education and services to our state's emergency response.
For more information about the Minnesota Initiative Foundations or this grant program, visit http://greaterminnesota.net/childcare.
Everyone can work to reduce the spread of COVID-19
Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.