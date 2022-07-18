Afternoon advanced farming seminars at North Star Ag Expo

Two exceptional afternoons of free seminars are available to farmers during the North Star Ag Expo.

Advanced nitrogen training will be presented on Tuesday, July 26, 1-4 p.m., and advanced farm business seminars will be held Wednesday, July 27, 1-4 p.m.

The North Star Ag Expo runs July 26-28 at the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer’s site, near Medford, Minn., on I-35.

Nitrogen management

Brad Carlson, University of Minnesota Extension educator in water resources, has organized the program, “Advanced Nitrogen Smart: A Deep Dive into the 4Rs,” for Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 1 p.m.

The program teaches farmers how nitrogen acts in the environment. Farmers learn about issues related to fertilizer application practices with the goal of increasing best application practices.

Increasing farm profitability through efficient nitrogen use is another objective of the program.

Extension nutrient specialist Dan Kaiser oversees large portions of the content and teaches the sessions with Carlson.

The Nitrogen Smart program has been shown to help farmers make reductions in unnecessary nitrogen fertilizer applications. It also focuses on understanding nitrogen fertilizer forms, as well as application rates, application timing, and application field locations.

“This program builds on the original fundamental sessions for Nitrogen Smart,” Carlson said, adding that 1,200 farmers have taken the fundamental Nitrogen Smart course. “We’re going to assume attendees know the basic knowledge, and we’ll build from that.”

This program will compare/contrast anhydrous ammonia vs. urea vs. 28 percent. Carlson and Kaiser will talk about fertilizer timing, split applications, using nitrification inhibitors or urease inhibitors, and how inhibitors work.

“This really is an advanced course on nitrogen,” he said. “Any farmer who’s concerned about the current price of nitrogen – but also with crop prices still fairly good – we’ll discuss this extraordinary important input, but an expensive one, too.”

Running your farm business

The Wednesday, July 27, free program features three outstanding seminars on successfully running a farm business. Farmers often enjoy the “production” aspects of agriculture, but the business aspects of marketing, transitioning, and collaborating/communication are just as important for success.

• 1 p.m., Grain Marketing 101

Well-known for his long-running farm rental rates and lease presentations, University of Minnesota Extension’s David Bau will present his guide to grain marketing. With an easy-to-understand style, Bau uses farm business management information to help get across his messages.

• 2 p.m., Farm Transition Tips and Tricks

An Extension educator in agricultural business management, Nathan Hulinsky will take on the heady topic of transitioning the farm. Hulinsky helps farmers learn how to use various documents and tools before, during, and after transition.

• 3 p.m. Collaborating for Better Outcomes on the Farm

Joining the Extension team with a difficult look at the realities of farming, Extension educator Colleen Carlson talks about basic beliefs that must be addressed for successful farming.

Carlson easily has the audience thinking about their own farms and working with family – what has worked and what has been difficult – and what are some steps to take to clear out any communication logjams.

She will talk about how to build your farm team, how to have more effective farm meetings, and developing a shared vision. Recognizing and assigning roles to members of the farm team can help tasks get accomplished, she said. Farm teams also need to talk about accountability within the team.

“A lot of farm discussions need to talk about the obstacles – what possibly could come up that needs to be in place, so roadblocks are removed,” Carlson said. “What do we need to do to develop our people? What kind of training, what kind of education, where can we find that? What resources do we have available?”

These are the types of questions she encourages farm teams to discuss. In many cases, the farm team will benefit from including employees as well as family members, she suggested.

“These steps are important so that small issues don’t become larger and more problematic issues,” she said.

Making some small goals that can easily be accomplished as a team can lead those involved to successfully take on larger goals. Taking time to recognize and celebrate those small goals can go a long way toward building a strong bond within the farm team.

The Wednesday session will end at 4 p.m., but Carlson is happy to talk with individuals about their farm team and any communication logjams that may exist.

The North Star Ag Expo remains open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Show hours are Tuesday through Thursday, July 26, 27, and 28. Hours are Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.