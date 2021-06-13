Agrivoltaics: Solar plus farm production is gaining ground

The term “agrivoltaics” was coined several decades ago but is just now gaining traction in the farming community.

It means to farm the land where solar panels collect renewable energy. “Farming” may take the form of hosting bee hives and pollinator plots; allowing sheep or cattle to graze beneath the panels; or using unshaded portions of solar arrays for food production.

A recent agrivoltaics project was approved in McLeod County that could serve as a model for similar projects across Minnesota and elsewhere.

The project was proposed by SunShare Community Solar, along with McLeod County farmer Donald Engelman, TangleTown Gardens of Plato, owned by Don’s brother, Dean Engelman, and bee owners Ames Farm and Red Hive Honey.

Several solar projects were previously denied in McLeod County based on the county’s goal to preserve agricultural land for farming, according to a SunShare news release.

But SunShare was approved by the McLeod County Board of Commissioners for a community solar garden using agrivoltaics.

Under the approved plan, Dean Engelman will raise vegetables between the solar panels and along fences. Pollinator-friendly plants will be planted outside the fence, and there will be bee hives in the garden.

“It’s a great little mini biosphere of things working together. We’re really excited about it,” said Dave Bergh, development manager for SunShare.

Bergh is originally from Montevideo, Minn., and joined SunShare in 2018. He now lives and works out of Eagan, Minn. He works with landowners who want to lease their land to SunShare.