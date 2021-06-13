Agrivoltaics: Solar plus farm production is gaining ground

The term “agrivoltaics” was coined several decades ago but is just now gaining traction in the farming community.
It means to farm the land where solar panels collect renewable energy. “Farming” may take the form of hosting bee hives and pollinator plots; allowing sheep or cattle to graze beneath the panels; or using unshaded portions of solar arrays for food production.
A recent agrivoltaics project was approved in McLeod County that could serve as a model for similar projects across Minnesota and elsewhere.
The project was proposed by SunShare Community Solar, along with McLeod County farmer Donald Engelman, TangleTown Gardens of Plato, owned by Don’s brother, Dean Engelman, and bee owners Ames Farm and Red Hive Honey.
Several solar projects were previously denied in McLeod County based on the county’s goal to preserve agricultural land for farming, according to a SunShare news release.
But SunShare was approved by the McLeod County Board of Commissioners for a community solar garden using agrivoltaics.
Under the approved plan, Dean Engelman will raise vegetables between the solar panels and along fences. Pollinator-friendly plants will be planted outside the fence, and there will be bee hives in the garden.
“It’s a great little mini biosphere of things working together. We’re really excited about it,” said Dave Bergh, development manager for SunShare.
Bergh is originally from Montevideo, Minn., and joined SunShare in 2018. He now lives and works out of Eagan, Minn. He works with landowners who want to lease their land to SunShare.
With its first solar garden built in Fountain, Colo., SunShare was started in 2011.
The concept of a community solar garden is electricity customers subscribe to SunShare. The solar company then builds a community solar garden, and customers receive bill credits from the utility.
The rewards of a community solar subscription can be lower monthly electric payments or something of more intrinsic value – pollinator-friendly environments, for instance.
SunShare currently has five Xcel Energy program community solar gardens in Minnesota, in Stearns, Wright, Carver, Scott, and Wabasha counties.
Bergh’s work also involves looking at the capacities of the utility substations and on the feeder lines. He completes pre-applications to Xcel to receive reports on capacity at various locations.
“If we think there is potential, then we extend a lease and work through the negotiation with a landowner to lease 8-20 acres. We typically need only 7-8 acres, but if we have more land, we have more flexibility in our layouts and how we can place them on the parcel,” he said.
The ideal land surface has a slight slope to the south, without trees to create shade. Working with unmapped drain tile is difficult, because the solar garden needs concrete piles that are driven about 10-11 feet deep.
Solar panel arrays are available in fixed-tilt systems that sit and face the south, or on single-axis trackers, which allow the panels to move with the sun.
At Plato, SunShare will use a single-axis tracker system that includes about 15 feet between panels. This allows plenty of sunshine for vegetable production.
Bergh added that stray voltage is very carefully checked with these systems – especially in areas with dairy production.
At the Plato site, SunShare will hire a third party to complete a stray voltage testing baseline. Then, the third party will test for stray voltage for the first three years of the community solar garden. SunShare will test every five years thereafter for the life of the garden.
“We’re here to be a part of the community, to establish an agrovoltaic system to help with the pollinator population – and certainly having another source of energy,” Bergh said. “We also want to contribute to the ag component of what these counties are about.”
If renters, landowners, subscribers or the community have a question, Bergh asks they call SunShare at 800-793-0786. He says he will personally call and talk with concerned citizens.
“We are owners/operators and our goal is long-term relationships,” he concluded.
For more information, visit www.mysunshare.com.