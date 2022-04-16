Avian influenza returns after seven-year break

Since highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) struck in 2015, commercial turkey producers have kept their barns shut tight and their biosecurity even tighter. Their actions may have kept the sickness away, but now HPAI cases have occurred in 2022.

USDA confirmed that HPAI was present in wild waterfowl in the Atlantic flyway in January 2022. The first case of HPAI in a commercial flock was identified Feb. 8 in Dubois County, Ind.

On March 25, 2022, the first case of HPAI was confirmed in Minnesota. The first two cases were a Meeker County commercial turkey flock, and a Mower County backyard mixed flock of chickens, ducks, and geese.

In the next 15 days (March 25-April 9), 28 infected sites were identified. Almost 1.4 million poultry were affected and euthanized. The smallest flock was 20 birds, and the largest was 240,000 birds.

In addition, six cases of HPAI were identified in wild birds in Minnesota as of April 8. These include a Canada goose in Blue Earth County on April 6, one mallard in Hennepin County on April 5, two mallards in Anoka County that same day, a bald eagle in Dakota County on March 31, and a great horned owl in Kandiyohi County on March 31.

In North Dakota, HPAI was detected in 35 wild birds; South Dakota: 37 wild birds; Iowa: 25 wild birds; and Wisconsin: six wild birds.

State Departments of Natural Resources are coordinating with U.S. Department of Ag Plant and Animal Health Inspection Service to survey HPAI, as well as state Boards of Animal Health.

Minnesota ranks first in turkey production in the U.S., producing about 40 million turkeys annually, followed by Arkansas and North Carolina. Arkansas had not reported cases of HPAI, although North Carolina had.

Nationally, Jan. 1 through April 11, 2022, the Center for Disease Control estimates that 24.26 million birds in 25 states have succumbed to HPAI.

This reporter had the opportunity to ask the Minnesota Board of Animal Health veterinarians on April 14 about the 2022 HPAI outbreak. Here are their responses to these questions:

Q: How is HPAI different in 2022 vs. the version that came through in 2015?

A: The virus we are seeing in 2022 appears to be more widely distributed in many different wildlife species. It also seems to be more readily able to infect all types of poultry in both big and small operations.

Q: Where did this version of HPAI come from?

A: It was introduced to North America in Newfoundland, Canada in late December 2021.

Q: How is the Minnesota and U.S. commercial poultry industry handling this differently than in 2015? What should communities that support multiple turkey barns, etc., know about that is happening in the turkey/chicken barns? Are there things that the farming community can do to support the poultry industry?

A: Government and industry have been preparing for this outbreak since the 2015 outbreak ended. One of the primary routes of disease spread in 2015 was discovered to be lateral transmission of the virus, which means people were the most common spreader of the virus from farm-to-farm on either equipment or their clothing. This route of disease transmission can be greatly reduced by using good biosecurity practices. Fast forward to 2022 and producers appear to be doing a much better job of biosecurity with most cases being considered source introductions, which means people don’t seem to be spreading the virus from farm to farm.

Even though we are well into the outbreak with many introductions, it’s never too late to give up on biosecurity and producers should always keep their biosecurity in action.

One of the things the farming community can do to support poultry producers is to do their part in biosecurity and respect limited access to farms and additional precautions farmers might be taking like asking visitors to park at the end of the driveway.

Q: What should backyard/farm flock owners know or be aware of regarding HPAI?

A: Backyard flock owners should know the signs of avian influenza and call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline (1-833-454-0156) if they have sick birds. See https://www.bah.state.mn.us/media/HPAI-Notice-Backyard-Final.pdf for clinical signs and how to report.

Q: I believe there are six instances of waterfowl being affected by HPAI in Minnesota. Is this an area of concern?

A: This virus also affects waterfowl, and they can continue to spread the virus.

Q: When the weather improves or gets warmer, is that expected to kill off HPAI?

A: During warmer weather, there is less migratory bird movements which help to limit the number of opportunities to introduce the virus into susceptible species. Influenza virus also transmit better in cool, wet weather, so warmer temperatures also help to limit spread.

