Barn fires are a winter concern for producers

Fire and barns do not make a good couple.

Whether it’s caused by overheated hay, a heater/heat lamp malfunction, an electrical short, lightning or a cigarette, fire can quickly overtake flammable materials in barns.

In 2020, Minnesota had six barn fires that killed over 7,000 hogs, 1,000 goats, and 200 cows, according to media reports collected by the Animal Welfare Institute. The organization strives to improve animal welfare and advocates for humane slaughter/animal research. Their reports state that from 2013-2017, 95 percent of animals killed in U.S. barn fires were chickens (2.6 million). The group reported that heating devices during the winter months were the largest cause of barn fires.

Losing property and livestock by fire takes a large emotional and economic toll, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“Rural communities face unique fire risks,” according the organization’s website. “The distance between communities and between residents within those communities results in challenges related to fire.”

To assist the local fire department, Mike Landuyt, a cattleman and former firefighter from Walnut Grove, Minn., encourages farmers to teach family members and employees what to do in case of a fire. Making sure that all family members and employees know and can recite their 911 address will help county dispatchers quickly page fire departments.

The challenge, though, is making certain the correct fire department is paged and can drive straight to the location of the fire.