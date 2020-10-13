Bayer is expecting very high demand for XtendFlex soybeans for the 2021 growing season.
XtendFlex soybeans offer tolerance to three herbicides: dicamba, glufosinate (Liberty) and glyphosate in the same soybean plant.
“It will provide growers with flexibility and additional tools to manage their tough-to-control weeds,” said Lisa Streck, Bayer Crop Science soybean launch lead.
Bayer has run robust field trials this summer and also has multiple years of “ground breaker” grower field tests.
XtendFlex soybeans will be available in Bayer brands and from licensed independent companies.
Bayer is seeking its final overseas market compliance license from the European Union (EU), expected to arrive soon, to support their large-scale launch for the 2021 growing season.
Whether the window for dicamba application closes, or if weeds require several modes of action for complete control, the XtendFlex soybean system provides tools to help growers maintain good weed control.
“That’s why we’re so excited about this product, because it brings different flexibilities and options that a farmer can put together in their weed control program, based on the individual needs of their soybeans fields,” she said.
The XtendFlex soybean system is being viewed as a foundational product that various traits will be placed on.
“When you look at the Bayer soybean portfolio in 2021, we expect to be about half Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans and about half XtendFlex soybeans,” she said. “When we look out to the future, we will build our portfolio based on the demand we see from our customers.”
The system will be a good fit for waterhemp, marestail, Palmer amaranth and pigweed, she said.
“We always encourage growers to use a strong residual program and multiple modes of action in their herbicide program,” she said.
Streck said Bayer will accept XtendFlex pre-orders until Bayer has the final EU authorization.
XtendFlex products will be available from maturity groups 00-7 within 47 unique varieties.
The XtendFlex program was researched and developed by Monsanto. Bayer purchased Monsanto in 2019, and Bayer has made substantial investments in the pipeline to ensure they can deliver both strong agronomic performance and high yield across all maturities.
She encourages growers to visit roundupreadyxtend.com for additional information. Harvest results will be added as they come in.