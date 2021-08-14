Be strong, be proud of your ag background when planning a career

FARIBAULT, Minn. – If you’ve attended Farmfest or almost any Minnesota farm show, you’ve likely seen or met a tall, blond-haired fellow conducting radio interviews.
That’s Jerry Groskreutz, KDHL 920 AM farm director. His voice has been broadcast over the airwaves for 26 years. His conversations focus on the markets, farm news, and promoting agriculture.
Farming is what he talks about and what he does for his career.
During the recent Rice County Fair, Jerry was recognized by the Faribault Chamber of Commerce for his work “with young and old alike to ensure a continuous strong future for us all.”
“Jerry has been a long-time active member of the Chamber of Commerce ag business committee,” said Gregg Bongard, financial analyst at 1st United Bank.
Gregg explained that in addition to radio work, Jerry teaches about farming in elementary schools across the county. Jerry and Brent Fuchs talk with the third graders in every school about where food comes from. Picking up some of the advocacy work of the late Kevin Estrem, the duo helps youth learn that if we didn’t have farmers, we wouldn’t eat.
And Jerry is also a farmer.
In fact, he is a farmer first and a farm broadcaster second. After graduating from college, he returned home to farm. His broadcasting career began 18 years later.
After graduating from Wells High School, Jerry attended the University of Minnesota.
“I spent my freshman year at (University of Minnesota) Waseca when it was the college there and decided I could do that and get a bachelors, so I transferred up to the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus,” Jerry said. “I chose ag education because it is such a diverse degree. There are so many things you can do with it, and it was going to be a backup when I was farming.”
One experience at college showed him the value of an agriculture degree. During his senior year in 1977, Jerry took the mandatory Public Health course. His professor noticed that he was one of a select few to get an A in the course. Surprisingly, that prof offered the ag ed student an opportunity for graduate work in Public Health.
“Here’s a professor in Public Health at a major university who figured out there was something special about those kids over on the St. Paul campus with rural backgrounds,” Jerry said. “That’s where he was going to recruit his graduate students. I thought, maybe I can be proud of farmers and what we do.”
The experience with the professor changed Jerry’s life, and he learned to keep his head held high when talking about agriculture.
Jerry graduated with a bachelor’s degree and went home to farm with his wife, Louise. For 18 years, the Groskreutzes milked 100 cows and farmed 600 acres.
But in 1995, they realized the 40-year-old dairy barn was getting outdated, and they had to make a difficult decision.
“It got to the point that if I wanted any quality of life, it was to start all over and build a brand-new facility,” Jerry said. “I loved taking care of cows and the crops, but things were wearing out.”
When his agronomist stopped by in August, Jerry mentioned that he wasn’t going to fill the silos. He was going to chop just enough corn silage to keep the herd until January and then sell.
He thought he’d get a “factory job making widgets” and continue to crop farm.
There was another plan just ahead, though.
That agronomist knew that KDHL was looking for a farm broadcaster.
“I said, ‘I don’t know anything about radio,’ and my agronomist heard they didn’t care about that. They can teach radio, but they wanted knowledge and experience in agriculture,” Jerry said.
Calling the radio station, he talked with then sales manager Kim Anderson. They had already interviewed 30 candidates and selected three for another interview, but she talked with Jerry for a short while and decided to invite him in for an interview.
“Louise and I bought a new sport coat, and I had the only interview I ever had in my life,” he said. “Before I left, they said, ‘Come back next week.’ We bought another new sport coat, and after that next farm broadcaster interview, I knew that’s what I was supposed to do.”
He called up Jerry Webster from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market. Two or three weeks later – in the middle of a Tuesday night – truckers with trailers came to the Groskreutz farm and loaded up the herd for the auction house.
The following Monday in October 1995, Jerry started work at KDHL.
Over the years, Jerry’s pleasant voice has been heard most mornings from 5-9 a.m., with market reports throughout the day. He also serves as a master of ceremonies or moderator at many events, and he especially enjoys interviewing 4-H and FFA youth.
“The biggest joy is when you talk to so many FFA kids and sometimes they stick out in your mind,” Jerry said.
He’s interviewed lots of middle school age FFA’ers who have never talked into a microphone before. Their advisors appreciate the opportunity for their students to be heard on the radio.
“You help them along, and almost have to answer the question for them, because it’s so hard for them.,” he said. “The next year, it’s easier for them to give an interview.
“All at once, they’re juniors or seniors, and I don’t get to say anything else. Maybe I had a part in getting them experience,” he added.
Once they are off the air, the students and Jerry often talk about future career choices.
Jerry has some good advice, and that is to recognize that ag has room for everyone. Any career choice can have an agriculture bent.
“It’s pretty simple,” he said. “Find your passion. We need you in agriculture.”