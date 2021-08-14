Be strong, be proud of your ag background when planning a career

FARIBAULT, Minn. – If you’ve attended Farmfest or almost any Minnesota farm show, you’ve likely seen or met a tall, blond-haired fellow conducting radio interviews.

That’s Jerry Groskreutz, KDHL 920 AM farm director. His voice has been broadcast over the airwaves for 26 years. His conversations focus on the markets, farm news, and promoting agriculture.

Farming is what he talks about and what he does for his career.

During the recent Rice County Fair, Jerry was recognized by the Faribault Chamber of Commerce for his work “with young and old alike to ensure a continuous strong future for us all.”

“Jerry has been a long-time active member of the Chamber of Commerce ag business committee,” said Gregg Bongard, financial analyst at 1st United Bank.

Gregg explained that in addition to radio work, Jerry teaches about farming in elementary schools across the county. Jerry and Brent Fuchs talk with the third graders in every school about where food comes from. Picking up some of the advocacy work of the late Kevin Estrem, the duo helps youth learn that if we didn’t have farmers, we wouldn’t eat.

And Jerry is also a farmer.

In fact, he is a farmer first and a farm broadcaster second. After graduating from college, he returned home to farm. His broadcasting career began 18 years later.

After graduating from Wells High School, Jerry attended the University of Minnesota.

“I spent my freshman year at (University of Minnesota) Waseca when it was the college there and decided I could do that and get a bachelors, so I transferred up to the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus,” Jerry said. “I chose ag education because it is such a diverse degree. There are so many things you can do with it, and it was going to be a backup when I was farming.”