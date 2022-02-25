Biodegradable hemp fiber may fight construction erosion

Local and state roads require erosion control, and hemp fiber could be an affordable and ecologically friendly material to use.

Blankets, silt socks, and sediment-control logs – with fibrous fillings – are used in erosion control.

If the U.S. can successfully use hemp fiber for these erosion products, a new domestic market could open for this byproduct of hemp seed production. Many value-added products and uses are needed to make hemp production profitable.

Once hemp seeds are harvested, the tall hemp stalks can be field retted (a controlled rotting process in the presence of moisture), cut, windrowed, dried, baled, transported, shredded, and separated to make the fibrous material needed to fill erosion control blankets or sediment control logs. The material can also be used for hydroseeding.

After the stalks are cut, hemp doesn’t grow back. If left uncontrolled, it’s possible for hemp to grow taller than a shed and live for decades.

About $30 million is spent annually on erosion control products for Minnesota’s state road and construction projects, not including municipal or county projects.

Plastic is sometimes used in these products, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) wants a biodegradable alternative.

So, MNDOT officials reached out to Riley Gordon, an engineer with the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), to see if the value-added/science-based organization could develop methods a biodegradable alternative.