Biodegradable hemp fiber may fight construction erosion

Local and state roads require erosion control, and hemp fiber could be an affordable and ecologically friendly material to use.
Blankets, silt socks, and sediment-control logs – with fibrous fillings – are used in erosion control.
If the U.S. can successfully use hemp fiber for these erosion products, a new domestic market could open for this byproduct of hemp seed production. Many value-added products and uses are needed to make hemp production profitable.
Once hemp seeds are harvested, the tall hemp stalks can be field retted (a controlled rotting process in the presence of moisture), cut, windrowed, dried, baled, transported, shredded, and separated to make the fibrous material needed to fill erosion control blankets or sediment control logs. The material can also be used for hydroseeding.
After the stalks are cut, hemp doesn’t grow back. If left uncontrolled, it’s possible for hemp to grow taller than a shed and live for decades.
About $30 million is spent annually on erosion control products for Minnesota’s state road and construction projects, not including municipal or county projects.
Plastic is sometimes used in these products, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) wants a biodegradable alternative.
So, MNDOT officials reached out to Riley Gordon, an engineer with the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), to see if the value-added/science-based organization could develop methods a biodegradable alternative.
Gordon has taken on that challenge and is working with many partners and companies to see if hemp stalk material would work.
AURI received $200,000 from the lottery-funded LCCMR Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota, to work on a three-year-project entitled: Reducing Plastic Pollution with Biodegradable Erosion Control Products.
The goals are to develop erosion control product prototypes that use industrial hemp as a replacement for plastic and complete lab and field testing of these prototypes.
Hopefully, this project can provide MNDOT a biodegradable product for widescale adoption.
MNDOT, Minnesota Department of Ag, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, MNROAD, and several private companies or government agencies are providing “in-kind” services for this project.
“There are many groups that are excited about this and want to see it move forward,” Gordon aid.
According to a hemp report from AURI, “one acre of industrial hemp can produce two to three times the fiber of cotton from the same area of land. Additionally, the fiber produced from hemp breathes and is recyclable…”
The challenge, says the report, is “technologies used to process hemp fiber have not changed much, and require capital investment and knowledgeable workers.”
The report continues, “Traditional retting and fiber-separation processes – both labor and resource intensive – could limit the ability of U.S. hemp producers to compete against major suppliers such as China, Hungary, Poland and Romania.”
Hemp stalks separate out to about 25 percent fiber, 20 percent dust, and 55 percent “hurd” – a woody material in the center of the stalk.
One ton of hemp stalks makes about 500 pounds of fiber.
A process called “decortication” can separate the parts of the stalk. Recently, AURI purchased a used pilot scale decorticator manufactured in the Czech Republic. If purchased new, the retail price is about $250,000. It is assembled and working at the AURI lab in Waseca, Minn., where Gordon is located.
“The purpose of the project is to work with different manufacturers and look at various varieties, levels of retting, and processing of hemp stalks to get several samples of hemp fiber into the hands of manufacturers of these products today,” he said.
The three-year project is in its eighth month.
Gordon hopes manufacturers will eventually use hemp stalks as fill material – it’s possible to grind up the entire stalks using a big round bale processor, such as a Haybuster. In some cases, the ground up material will then be run over a shaker table and further cleaning, opening, and refining equipment to reach a clean fiber. Or the ground up material could remain a hurd/fiber mix.
Natural fibers, including hemp, jute (burlap), coconut, or even wool or cotton, could be used to make thread or yarn to weave fabric or netting for industrial erosion control blankets and logs.
This is also a goal of the research project – to look at methods to produce thread or yarn from the hemp fiber as the outer fabric layer for erosion control blankets, log netting, or socks.
Jute is not quite as strong as hemp fiber, but imported jute is generally used when road construction crews are required to use a biodegradable erosion product.
“That’s the most difficult part of this project,” he said. “With the fill, we can do that. Taking it to the point of a twisted yarn or thread is a whole other can of worms, requiring another level of processing.”
Gordon has spent many hours working with spinning and cotton experts to understand how to create cheap and reliable industrial thread that can be woven to hold the fill.
“The economics – I have some reservations about it competing with other natural yarns (threads) that come in from other countries that are produced for next to nothing,” he said. “But that’s the project, and we’re looking into it so we can at least understand. Maybe as things scale up and, in the future, the economics will come eventually.”
Gordon has many types of hemp samples now available for mills and manufacturers to test.
He’s ordered 1,000-pound lots of some hemp fibers so manufacturers can ratchet up to commercial scale and understand potential challenges.
Prototypes of logs and blankets using single ply jute thread are also being used because it is like hemp thread. COVID has made it impossible for one of the key project partners at the USDA-ARS cotton lab in New Orleans to assist in hemp thread production, so jute is being substituted for now.
Another company will soon begin testing the finished prototypes to see how they perform as erosion control products using American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards.
As Gordon has worked through this project, he believes it holds potential. The biggest challenge, he said, is competing with the price of clean coconut fiber from the Philippines priced at 25 cent per pound delivered, or jute netting for blankets at about $1.20 per pound.
He suggests that researchers or manufacturers may need to find technical performance value beyond coconut or jute for hemp’s use as an erosion product.
Another possibility is creating a finished fill product that is higher in hurd content, or, even better, finding additional end markets for the hurd as animal bedding or as a hempcrete product.
“Looking at the whole picture of full hemp plant utilization is going to be very important from an economics point of view,” he said.
“I’m very grateful for the (LCCMR) funding,” he added. “I see this as likely phase one of a longer project to understand the drawbacks and the challenges. I think there is a good possibility for phase two of this to investigate market opportunities and bring it to commercialization.
“It’s such a potentially high-volume opportunity for (hemp) fiber and starting to get some of these stalks that farmers are sitting on out into the marketplace is what it’s all about. Having more end markets to justify some of these investments in processing technology is exactly what we need right now,” he concluded.
Gordon said to watch for updates as the project continues.
For more information, please see https://www.auri.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/AURI-HempReport-Final-111919-sm.pdf.