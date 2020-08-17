For someone considering a career as an economist, John Newton, Ph.D., chief economist at American Farm Bureau Federation, has some helpful suggestions.
The Washington, D.C.-based agricultural and applied economist says his position involves studying new policy, crunching numbers and interpreting that information to help others.
“If you can explain a complicated subject, like farm policy or crop insurance, such that a family member or a fifth grader can understand it, then you’re doing a good job,” Newton said.
Newton recently spoke during a webinar presented by the Council on Food, Agricultural & Resource Economics (CFARE). The topic was career development for young professionals and students in ag and applied economics.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of Louisville, a master’s degrees in economics and ag economics at The Ohio State University, and a doctorate in applied economics at The Ohio State University.
His own career path involved earning a fellowship with the Senate Ag Committee while completing graduate studies.
“Walking through the U.S. Capital, working on the Farm Bill, working on ag policy issues – the hairs on the back of my neck stood up, and I knew I wanted to make a career working in this space,” he said.
After earning his Ph.D., Newton was hired at University of Illinois as a faculty member where he worked on market outlooks and ag policy issues.
Then, he had the opportunity to move back to Washington, D.C., to work as chief economist at the National Milk Producers Federation.
In 2016, he joined Farm Bureau as the director of market intelligence. He was named chief economist in 2018.
His work today involves engaging with members from the grass roots level up and giving them information so they can form policy positions and make smart decisions.
“You hope to give them all the resources, all the materials they need so that ultimately our advocacy position is one that addresses a market failure, helps to fix a problem in the industry, so we are coming from the right place on why we are advocating for a particular issue,” he said.
With less than 1 percent of the U.S. population directly involved with farming, Newton spends a lot of time sharing information. Listing information in bullet points can often help people grasp a lot of information quickly, he suggested.
As an economist, he’s always learning new ways of communicating, too. While Farm Bureau members used to read policy analysis newsletters emailed twice a month, that information was sometimes out-of-date by the time they received it.
Publishing policy analysis posts on the Farm Bureau website and on social media and sending out email notifications brought important information to members quicker.
“In today’s world, everything is available on our cell phones or social media,” he said. “We refabricated our website and started to put our policy analysis online. This helps to deliver information very quickly to inform our members on things that are happening from a policy perspective they need to be aware of, or things happening from a market perspective that they need to be aware of.”
Now, there are more than 500,000 views on the American Farm Bureau website annually.
Newton also learned that many people are visual learners rather than text learners. Even as a chief economist, he continues to take courses on how to become a better communicator through data visualization and more. Maps, graphics and charts are very important in today’s fast-paced society where information-overload is constantly happening.
“A self-explanatory chart can go a long way if you are briefing someone on Capitol Hill or elsewhere on a potential policy idea,” he said.
Most important for any would-be ag economist is a love of studying economics and the desire to share that information to help others, Newton said.
“Follow your passion, do what you love because then it’s not work,” he added.