Brand new North Star Ag Expo set for July 26-28

MEDFORD, Minn. – Early adopters have an opportunity to attend Minnesota’s newest farm show – the North Star Ag Expo – July 26-28, 2022.

Located on the expansive 60-acre Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers site, the North Star Ag Expo offers dozens of ag vendors two days of ag seminars, three grand prizes, and more. Parking and admission are free.

The show is open Tuesday through Thursday, July 26-28. Hours are Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Ritchie Bros. auction site is located at 6000 Frontage Road West, Medford, Minn. The fenced auction site is located on the west side of Interstate 35, just 10 minutes north of Owatonna.

“You’ll get to meet the dealers face-to-face. Sometimes that handshake makes that one-on-one connection you miss otherwise,” said Dan Slowinski, Tradexpos North Star Ag Expo show manager.

Major equipment exhibits include Massey Ferguson, New Holland Agriculture, Kuhn, Penta Equipment, Bobcat Company Construction and more. Vendors are attending the North Star Ag Expo from six states.

Almost any equipment can fit through the gates at the Ritchie Bros. auction site, so attendees can expect all sizes of ag equipment.

“Everyone wants to come and see the large equipment – dealers are having trouble getting that in – that’s why farmers are having to wait 9-12 months after they order a tractor, or any implement, for it to show up,” Slowinski said. “That’s another reason for coming to the show – to order ahead of time. If you want to buy a planter for next year, you may want to order it now to have it for springtime.”

With a crushed asphalt pavement, the grounds are easy for traversing and have excellent drainage if it rains. Anyone who has a walking handicap and needs to use an adaptive device is more than welcome to bring it to the show. Golf carts will not be offered at the show itself.

Seminars on Tuesday and Wednesday are organized and hosted by Linder Farm Network (who will be broadcasting their noontime program from the show) and University of Minnesota Extension. These will be held in the Ritchie Bros. auction building.

For three lucky folks, there is an extra incentive to attend the show – three grand prize drawings. These include a Stor-Loc Modular Drawer System, a skid loader attachment from Root River Equipment, LLC, and another skid loader attachment from Walco Equipment, Ltd.

Register for a chance to win at the North Star Ag Expo information booth, located in the lobby of the Ritchie Bros. auction building. This is the first place to visit when attending the show.

Tradexpos leadership is excited to offer this new outdoor farm show.

The long-standing owners of the North American Farm & Power Show – held in March in Owatonna – have wanted another venue for showcasing exhibitors. The North Star Ag Expo is Tradexpos’ first summertime show.

Many of their trade shows – Wichita Farm & Ranch Show, Fort Wayne Farm Show, Topeka Farm Show, and North American Farm & Power Show were cancelled for 2020 and 2021 – and the Tradexpos team is anxious to build momentum for trade shows once again.

Hired by Tradexpos in November 2020, Slowinski has now experienced each of the tradeshows one time. The Lyle, Minn., native has a degree in environmental science and bartended/worked restaurants for 10 years.

Having learned how to be a good host, Slowinski will be wearing a name tag and will open and close the show each day. Be sure to say hello and welcome him if you see him at the show.

“As the new guy with the company, it felt like it was a good spot for me to step up and look to explore and expand our shows,” Slowinski said. “We found just the perfect location with the Ritchie Bros. They’ve been super awesome – the massive grounds are completely fenced in and have easy access. Everything just seemed to work together.”

Two groups will be providing beverages, snacks, and meals this year at the show. These include StageCoach BBQ & Grill of Brownsdale, Minn., and El Rey del Taco, bringing their food trucks for attendees and vendors.

Additional partners include Mid-America providing tents for vendors to rent, Minnesota Farm Guide for putting together the show guide, and Steele County Sherriff’s department for handling security.

“The list goes on, but those are some of the big hitters,” he said.

Few times in Minnesota are more beautiful than late July, when the trees are green and there’s no snow to make driving difficult. The drive along I-35 includes many fun places for families to visit and enjoy, and it’s an easy one-hour drive from Iowa, two hours from Wisconsin.

As a nod to the many farm families that work off the farm, the Wednesday, July 27, show will remain open until 8 p.m. Slowinski hopes this is a great opportunity for many individuals to stop by and see all that the North Star Ag Expo has to offer.

“It’s a new show – brand new – looking to grow, and it’s our first outdoor show – our first summertime show – so we’re really looking forward to it,” he concluded.