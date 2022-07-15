Business leaders offer carbon/water incentives to farmers

The idea of a positive reinforcement to boost certain activity on farmland is not lost on Minnesota’s top business leaders.

They are sponsoring a Minnesota pilot program to understand how financial incentives and targeted technical assistance can enable farmers to adopt key sustainability practices.

Catalyzed by MBOLD, a coalition of major Minnesota-based food and ag companies, Hormel Foods, lead sponsor, and Target, a participating sponsor, will provide a combined $1.7 million to Minnesota farmers to participate in a two-year pilot program.

This funding will be used to reward progressive farmers in their shared supply chains who are willing to implement new soil health practices and provide feedback on how the program works.

Farmers will also receive technical support and the opportunity for conservation funding through various state and federal programs.

The pilot is offering $20 per acre per year for two years to eligible farmers willing to enroll, with a goal to enroll up to 50,000 Minnesota acres as soon as possible. About 8,400 acres are already enrolled.

Organized by group of agricultural and conservation stakeholders in central Minnesota called the Headwaters Agriculture Sustainability Partnership (HASP) and administered by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Minnesota pilot is now signing up farmers on a first come, first serve basis in the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC) program.

“We are looking at and testing how environmental markets – so carbon credits and water quality credits – can be used as a financial incentive to help accelerate the adoption of conservation practices we want to see farmers adopt,” said Leif Fixen, TNC ag strategy manager.

The first step for farmers who are interested in this pilot program is to visit the website: acresforwater.com/esmc. Look for the words: “Ecosystem Services Market Consortium” on a white background.

The page explains that the goal of ESMC is “to create ecosystem service markets that incentivize producers to improve soil health, benefiting both the farmer and society. This program focuses not just on carbon sequestration, but also on water quality, habitat preservation, and biodiversity production.”

There are nine ESMC pilot projects throughout the U.S. Financial support from Hormel and Target is dedicated to TNC-led pilot in Minnesota.

What’s involved

After creating an account, producers (not landowners) are asked about changes to farming practices made recently or they are planning to make. These include cover cropping, tillage reduction, cropland grazing, nutrient management, conservation crop rotation, conversion of cropland to grassland, irrigation management, whole orchard recycling, and/or edge of field practices and more.

Then, the producer works with an enrollment specialist to select fields and conservation practices for enrollment. The ESMC enrollment specialists are listed on the ESMC website. Currently, 12 specialists are listed, but there are opportunities for crop consultants and others to become specialists. More are needed, said Fixen. The specialists receive $3 per acre for enrolling farms in the platform.

Once fields are signed up, ESMC can develop rigorous site-specific soil sampling plans. With the farmer’s permission, they may also set up Edge-of-Field Monitoring, and these studies may be financed through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and other federal and state programs.

“It truly is a pilot program in that we are looking for that feedback, and we hope to put that feedback into continuing to evolve and improve how this approach to conservation can work,” Fixen said.

The farmer agrees to sign a two-year agreement to work through the pilot, and at the end of the agreement, they may enroll in a fully launched ESMC platform if they wish. If they don’t want to continue working with ESMC, they are under no obligation.

Ultimately, conservation leaders are hoping programs like this can have many benefits – productive agriculture, clean water, and conservation of the environment.

In addition, credit programs provide ways for business and other stakeholders to provide economic incentives and advance goals for improving soil health, carbon and GHG reduction, and water and air quality. It is a way to act on and document their commitment to improve carbon and water performance in their supply chain.

To reach those goals, incentives are offered to reduce farmer risk when transitioning to new practices.

MBOLD connection

Recognizing the importance of de-risking new farm practices, MBOLD coalition catalyzed the collaboration between these partners. Launched in 2020, MBOLD includes many of Minnesota’s largest food and ag companies including General Mills, Target, Land O’ Lakes, Inc., Cargill, Schwan’s Co. and Compeer Financial, as well as key organizations like the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute and Minnesota AgriGrowth Council. Their mission is to accelerate practical solutions around climate change and sustainable strategies for meeting growing global food demand.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to tackle climate change and figure out how we can sustainably meet the nutritional needs of a global population that is expected to grow to 10 billion by the year 2050, said JoAnne Berkenkamp, MBOLD managing director. The adoption of regenerative agriculture practices is essential.

“We recognize that a number of areas are fundamental – one of them is soil health and water stewardship and that’s what led us to the partnership with The Nature Conservancy,” Berkenkamp said.

Knowing that the economics of soil health and water stewardship practices must work for farmers, credit programs like the most recent one from ESMC can be a key tool to de-risk farm innovation.

“In this case, Hormel and Target are stepping forward to help support changes on the landscape and within their own supply chains,” she said. “We believe this can be a powerful lever for enabling farmers to adopt soil health and water stewardship practices at scale.”