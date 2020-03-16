2020 NORTH AMERICAN FARM AND POWER SHOW CANCELLED
The show scheduled to take place March 19-21, 2020 in the Four Seasons Centre at the Steele County fairgrounds in Owatonna, Minn., has been cancelled due to Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
As of early March 16, 2020, Minnesota had 35 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. The Minnesota Department of Health made the following recommendations as of March 13:
- Event organizers cancelling or postponing smaller events (those with less than 250 people) that are held in settings that do not allow social distancing of 6 feet per person.
- Event organizers limiting attendance to no more than 10 people for events where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- People and families at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness staying at home and avoiding gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
- Employers making telework arrangements for workers whose duties can be done remotely.
- Employers staggering work schedules and limiting non-essential work travel.
- Health care facilities and assisted-living facilities more strictly limiting visitors.
- Faith-based organizations offering video or audio events.
- Hospitals and other health care facilities implementing triage before entering facilities (for example, parking lot triage, phone triage, and telemedicine to limit unnecessary visits).
"The owners and staff of Tradexpos feel that the most prudent course of action is to cancel the North American Farm and Power Show for 2020. Owner, Jeff Thill feels that the safety of the members of the community is of utmost importance," according to Tradexpos website.
Tradexpos staff are planning for the North American Farm & Power Show March 18, 19, 20, 2021!