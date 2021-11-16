Cattle family chooses a purpose amid tragedy

At the 20th annual Minnesota Beef Expo, Tom and Joan Waldron were with their cattle when Chad Schmit, of Plainview, Minn., walked up to greet them at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Cattle Barn.

It was Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, the first day of the four-day event.

Hundreds of youths and cattle enthusiasts bring almost 1,000 show cattle to the Minnesota Beef Expo for competition, training, education and trade.

The couple’s and Chad’s shared passion was raising, showing, and selling high quality show Registered Shorthorn cattle. Active in the Minnesota Shorthorn Association, they worked tirelessly with youth for promotion and support of the Shorthorn breed.

Chad and Tom started talking about cattle genetics and breeding, a favorite subject. Tom stepped into the Waldron stall to show Chad something on a heifer and turned to see Chad had passed out on the straw-covered alleyway.

“There was no indication prior that anything was wrong,” Joan said.

Then everything happened so fast.

Cattle people with emergency training rushed over and began CPR. People called 911. Within minutes, an ambulance drove down the alley of the Minnesota State Fair Cattle Barn.

The ambulance sat there a long time while paramedics worked on Chad. A big crowd gathered around. Finally, the ambulance drove away.

Within an hour or two, Tom and Joan were told that Chad didn’t make it. He died of a massive heart attack.

He was just 35.

“There was a lot of emotions going on with all of that,” Joan said.