Celebrate farming, agriculture in person at Farmfest 2021!

MORGAN, Minn. – Farm forums plus the latest in technology and farm machinery are waiting for you at Farmfest 2021!

In its 40th year, Farmfest offers 50 acres of non-stop farming and country exhibits that range from the practical to the fun; from the tried-and-true to the futuristic; from the low-cost to the well-into-the-six-figures equipment.

“We’re seeing interest from farmers in categories across the board – equipment, farm machinery, livestock equipment, buildings, and services. They are going to be bringing the latest equipment,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director. “We weren’t all together in 2020, but now they are going to see the top-of-the-line technology and the newest equipment that’s out there.”

Farmfest 2021 will take place in person on Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 5. Gates are open each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The agricultural exhibition event is held at the historic Gilfillan Estate, 28366 County Highway 13, Morgan, Minn., at the Junction of Minnesota Highway 67 and Redwood County Highway 13. As always, parking is free.

Farmfest is the largest outdoor farm show in Minnesota, hosting over 400 ag exhibitors on 50 acres. Gilfillan Estates is just next door to offer acres of “back then” activities.

Admission to Farmfest is $10 per person at the gate, and 17 years and younger are free. Discounts are available by ordering tickets online.

Organizers of the 40th annual farm show have planned activities and sights for individuals, friends, farm crews and families.