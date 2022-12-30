Census of Agriculture data important for farmers to complete

WILLMAR, Minn. – State Statistician Dan Lofthus is asking farmers to please fill out their Census of Agriculture 2022 form.

He attended the 2022 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention tradeshow and shared this message. Lofthus is the only National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) employee in Minnesota of his type, so he handles community relations.

“NASS basically collects all agricultural activity that goes on in every state during the census,” he said.

The Census of Agriculture offers a unique view of agriculture because most of the information NASS collects focuses on surveying specific commodities. About 3 million census forms were sent out this year. That’s about 1.4 percent of the U.S. population age 18 and older (209 million people).

NASS surveys are sent out frequently and focus on crop progress, certified organic production, cattle on feed and more.

“The census is the opposite view, where we are looking for every type of agriculture that we can find,” he said. “We cover 75 different crop commodities, all kinds of different livestock commodities, including 17-18 different kinds of poultry.”

Those poultry categories include bantams, chukars, ducks, emus, geese, guineas, Hungarian partridges, ostriches, peacocks or peahens, pheasants, pigeons or squab, quail, rheas and roosters. In addition, categories include on egg-type chickens, broiler-type chickens, turkeys and all other poultry.

“It’s the only time we ever collect information like that for our program,” Lofthus said.

The Census of Agriculture impacts farms, but also rural communities and the agriculture industry. Producers benefit from farm programs and services that are tailored to their region and to their needs.

The 2017 Census showed that Minnesota had 68,822 farms, totaling 25.5 million acres. The average farm size was 371 acres. The state had 20,969 farms with cattle or calves and 3,225 farms with pigs.

Lofthus said the census is filled out by the primary decision makers/producers for each operation. He gave an example of a farmer/landowner owning 1,000 acres of land – 100 acres of CRP, 100 acres of woodlands, and 800 acres that is rented to the neighbor. In this case, the landowner only provides information on the 100 acres of CRP as that is considered to be farmed themselves. The neighbor who rents the 800 acres reports about that land.

Farmers who farm by themselves and with others may need to fill out two census questionnaires – one for the single proprietorship and another for the partnership.

“There can be all kinds of combinations, so some people will get more than one questionnaire,” he said. “The tricky part is making sure that the data for each operation is only reported once. NASS does a lot of work to make sure only one farmer gets the questionnaire.”

Questions on the form also ask if more than one person might report on the same acres or livestock operation. NASS needs that information to eliminate any duplication.

“We work pretty hard to make sure that every acre is only coming in on one form,” he said.

The Census of Agriculture data is used as background information for the farm bill. The next farm bill will be worked on in 2023.

The data is used to make decisions regarding transportation and marketing locations, farm services, programs, policies, production practices and new technologies.

“The Census of Agriculture is not used directly in the calculation of what they are doing, but it is used in the development of some of those programs to try to describe who it’s going to affect, how many people it’s going to affect, and what’s the overall impact of a particular program,” he said.

If USDA develops “Program A,” for instance, the census can help determine how many farmers qualify for Program A, and whether the program will reach the people USDA wants to focus on for Program A.

As an example, Lofthus said, almost half of the farms in Minnesota have sales under $50,000 annually. These farms have a very important role in society, and the Census of Agriculture allows them to be counted. In fact, anyone who sells $1,000 in agriculture production – whether it’s via a farmers market, a vegetable operation, or 10,000 acres of corn and soybeans – are asked to participate.

The Census of Agriculture 2022 paper questionnaires were mailed beginning the second week of December and should reach all farm operators before the end of December. The forms are due by Feb. 6, 2023.

Farmers can also go to www.agcounts.usda.gov and fill out the form online.

Census data will be released in the spring/summer of 2024.

“Our goal is to make it as easy for each individual as we can, and I think that will get the majority of farmers to return it,” he said. About 75-80 percent of the nation’s farmers returned the 2017 Census.

“We’re hoping to maintain that or improve it if we can,” he continued. “The value is hearing the opinions and details from so many individuals. That’s what makes it valuable.”