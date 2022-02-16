Central MN Farm Show scholarships help with college expenses

A long-term benevolent program of the Central Minnesota Farm Show gives scholarships each year to deserving youth in ag.

Agriculture scholarships are sponsored by Brandl Auto Connection, Steffes Group, Traut Companies, Black Diamond Auctions, Rinke Noonan, The Boot Shack, and anonymous donors. In addition, the Central Minnesota Farm Show committee traditionally donates to the scholarships.

Their goal is to award 10, $1,000 scholarships to students from the central Minnesota region. The 2022 recipients will be announced at this year’s farm show held Feb. 22-23.

“We hand out scholarships every year for high school or college kids that are going into the ag business,” said Cindy Battleson, co-chair of the Central Minnesota Farm Show.

Students fill out an online application and return them by Feb. 1.

“Every year it’s a different amount of scholarship money we have available and then we pick the appropriate amount to give,” she said.

Even though the Central Minnesota Farm Show was only held virtually in 2021, six students received scholarships. These included Anakin Bosek, Brandon/Evansville High School; Hailey Frericks, Albany High School; Rebekah Gerads, Holdingford High School; Shelby Krebs, Upsala High School; Megan Ratka, Rocorri High School; and Adrienne Lipinski, South Dakota State University.

The 2022 winners will be announced during this year’s farm show. Through 2021, the Central Minnesota Farm Show has given $86,000 in scholarships.