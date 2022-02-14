Central MN Farm Show set for Feb. 22-23

St. CLOUD, Minn. – Please mark your calendars to attend the Central Minnesota Farm Show! The 2022 show is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hosted and organized by the St. Cloud Chamber, the farm community event offers opportunities for farmers and families to socialize with friends and network/conduct business with many types of exhibitors.
The Central Minnesota Farm Show is held at the River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 4th Avenue South, Downtown St. Cloud. There’s no charge for admittance to the farm show, but there may be a charge for the Convention Center Parking Ramp. Additional parking ramps are available nearby if the Convention Center Parking Ramp is full. Lunch is available to purchase. Morning coffee/donut and afternoon milk/cookie breaks are sponsored and there is no charge.
Co-chairs for the 2022 show are Cindy Battleson of Rapids Alterations and Repairs, and Col. Frank Imholte, auctioneer and owner of Black Diamond Auction.
“Every year, it’s special,” Battleson said. “Come on out! We are hoping for a good turnout.”
The show includes over 260 booths and over 170 vendors, and there will be several new exhibitors this year, said Laura Wagner, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce special events coordinator.
In addition to many exhibitors and things to see, attendees can also sit in on a wide variety of seminars of interest to farmers.
“The committee has been working really hard to line up great speakers,” Battleson said. “They do have some real nice speakers coming in, which we’re really excited about.”
She hopes everyone will consider attending “Grain Bin Safety,” with Jim Zwaschka of South Central College. The committee has been trying to get him to the show for years to present his message.
“We have all been raised around grain bins and silos, but we forget,” she said. “It always helps to reinforce safety.”
Each presentation will be held on stage in the Glenn Carlson Hall. Battleson said you can also look for the McKay’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat area, as the stage will be right by their exhibit. Feel free to ask any of the volunteers circulating throughout the show for the location of presentations as well as any booths/vendors you may be looking for.
Volunteers all wear orange vests, so they are easy to find!
The Central Minnesota Farm Show 2022 sponsors include Runnings, Steffes Group, Inc., Blue Horizon Energy, Kensington Bank, Stearns Electric Association, Advantage 1 Insurance Agency, CentraCare, Mimbach Fleet Supply, Stine Seed Company, AgDirect and Roth RV.
Free coffee and donuts are available on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., as well as free milk and cookies from 2-3 p.m. Tickets for morning and afternoon snacks are available at the welcome tables.
“We are looking for sponsors for those,” Battleson said, so if someone is interested in that, please contact the St. Cloud Chamber at 320-656-3831.
“It’s like people almost come for their donut and coffee, cookie and milk tickets,” she joked.
On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Central Minnesota Farm Show committee will award a minimum of $5,000 in ag scholarships to high school and post-secondary students. The show organizers complete all the administrative work and present the scholarships at high school graduations or scholarship programs held in the spring.
Central Minnesota Farm Show brings in attendees from Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa, and vendors from all those states plus Illinois, Kansas.
Battleson encourages anyone who is still thinking about exhibiting to please contact them at 320-656-3831 to see if there is room available.
“We’ve got some space available, but that is to be expected,” she said. “There are companies that generally have many booths and have cut down because there might not be the equipment or personnel, which is a sign of the times.”
The Farm Show Committee includes, Cindy Battleson, Co-Chair, Rapids Alteration;, Col. Frank Imholte, Co- Chair, Black Diamond Auction; Ted Takala, retired ag banker; Randy Kath, Steffes Group; Steven Ehni, Harvest Bank; Amanda Groethe, Fuller Creative; Dan Martens, retired; Bernie Quist, Compeer Financial; Bonnie Wenker, Black Diamond Auction; Steve Schack, Beaudry Oil and Propane; Thomas Kleinschnitz, Mahowald Insurance; Al Neff, Tri-County Broadcasting; Steve Bernu, Cenaiko Expo North; Jenn Benson, West Central Technology; and Mary McGowan, Jim's Auto Service, Inc.
In addition to the large chamber committee, it takes over 70 volunteers to help move in, run the show, and move vendors out over three days. Volunteer shifts are available each day of the show, including the set-up day, Feb. 21, as well as both days of the show, Feb. 22-23. Shifts range from 2-6 hours per shift. For anyone who is interested in volunteering for this fun event, you may sign up at https://www.stcloudareachamber.com/Special-Events/Farm-Show/Volunteer.
When you attend the show, look for volunteers wearing bright orange farm show vests. They are happy to help!
Following is the speaker schedule for the Central Minnesota Farm Show:
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• 9 a.m. – “State and Federal Regulation of Ag Property, Drainage and Wetlands,” with John Kolb, attorney with Rinke Noonan. Kolb will provide information and answer questions surrounding current regulatory programs and regulations.
• 10 a.m. – “Cyber Attacks: Modern Day Organized Crime,” with Thomas Kleinschnitz, Mahowald Insurance. Thomas will share who is at risk and how to stay protected if you are at risk.
• 11 a.m. – “Reducing Risk in our Fuel Pricing Environment,” with Scott Swanson, commercial fuel specialist with Beaudry Oil and Propane. Swanson will discuss fuel pricing concerns and how to maximize profits in uncertain times.
• 12 noon – “Financing Options for Land Purchases,” with Ben Peterson, Kensington Bank. Peterson will provide land purchasing opportunities and financial tools available to farmers.
• 1 p.m. – “Grain Bin Safety,” with Jim Zwaschka, South Central College. Zwaschka will talk about news techniques for grain bin safety.
• 2 p.m. – “Spotting the Difference: Understanding Quality in Solar Projects,” with Griffin Dooling and Hal Kimball, Blue Horizon Energy. Dooling and Kimball will share information to discern quality solar equipment. Their presentation will define solar array components like solar panels, racking systems, warranties, service guarantees, and more, into tiers based on price pointes. Attendees will be able to better evaluate a solar project proposal and make an educated decision when selecting the solar developer best suited to their farm.
• 3 p.m. – Presentation to be determined.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• 9 a.m. – “The Unique Issues Raised by Using Trusts for Farmers,” with John H. Wenker, attorney with Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A. The use of trusts is common in estate planning but there are unique issues that apply to using trusts in agricultural situations. This presentation will give a general overview of issues related to the Corporate Farm Act, Green Acres Taxes, and Agricultural Homestead when trusts are used by farmers.
• 10 a.m. – “Estate Planning and How to Effectively Implement It,” with Keith Olander, AgCentric-Minnesota State Farm Business Management; Stefanie Brown with Rinke Noonan; and John Walsh with Anfinson Thompson. The panel will discuss best practices for estate planning.
• 11 a.m. – “Lubricants and Farming Today,” with Neil Buchanan, CMRP with Petro Canada, presented by Beaudry Oil and Propane. Buchanan will talk about access to supplies, and the latest petroleum products on the market today.
• 12 noon – “Equipment and Farmland Trends,” with Randy Kath and Eric Gabrielson with Steffes Group. Kath and Gabrielson will discuss industry price trends in both equipment and farmland.
• 1 p.m. – “Legislative Farm Update,” with Lucas Sjostrom, executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association. Sjostrom will speak on agricultural concerns that could be addressed in the 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session.
• 2 p.m. – “Improve Energy Efficiency to Reduce Production Costs,” with John Pantzke, Stearns Electric Association. Cutting a farm’s electric energy usage can result in a year-round savings and increased profitability.