Central MN Farm Show set for Feb. 22-23

St. CLOUD, Minn. – Please mark your calendars to attend the Central Minnesota Farm Show! The 2022 show is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hosted and organized by the St. Cloud Chamber, the farm community event offers opportunities for farmers and families to socialize with friends and network/conduct business with many types of exhibitors.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is held at the River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 4th Avenue South, Downtown St. Cloud. There’s no charge for admittance to the farm show, but there may be a charge for the Convention Center Parking Ramp. Additional parking ramps are available nearby if the Convention Center Parking Ramp is full. Lunch is available to purchase. Morning coffee/donut and afternoon milk/cookie breaks are sponsored and there is no charge.

Co-chairs for the 2022 show are Cindy Battleson of Rapids Alterations and Repairs, and Col. Frank Imholte, auctioneer and owner of Black Diamond Auction.

“Every year, it’s special,” Battleson said. “Come on out! We are hoping for a good turnout.”

The show includes over 260 booths and over 170 vendors, and there will be several new exhibitors this year, said Laura Wagner, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce special events coordinator.

In addition to many exhibitors and things to see, attendees can also sit in on a wide variety of seminars of interest to farmers.

“The committee has been working really hard to line up great speakers,” Battleson said. “They do have some real nice speakers coming in, which we’re really excited about.”