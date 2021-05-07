Century Farm thrives with direct marketing

LINO LAKES, Minn. – Waldoch Farm has been dedicated to serving customers directly for over 100 years!
Originally selling hay and chickens to neighbors and in St. Paul, the farm today attracts customers from Minnesota and Wisconsin to its location in Anoka County.
Their famous Garden Center opened this year on April 7 (closed Tuesdays). About 95 percent of their plants are raised from seed, root, or bulb in Waldoch Farm’s 10 greenhouses.
Waldoch Farm also includes Joyer Barnyard and Adventure Farm – where families can see many types of farm animals, including goats. It open June 3 (Thursday-Sunday).
Joyer Adventure Farm and their October Fall Festival have an admission fee, said Doug Joyer, whose great-grandparents started the farm.
He encourages everyone to visit waldochfarm.com for more information, or call 651-780-1207 for any questions.
He shared a little bit of the Waldoch Farm history.
Back in the early 1900s, Anoka County Farm Bureau promoted potato farming, and in 1916, William “Bill” and Anna Waldoch purchased their farm to try raising potatoes. When potato farming fit more into Sherburne County, Anna and the children raised chickens and hay. Bill worked as a typesetter in St. Paul, and he would drive a horse and buggy to bring goods from the farm to the city.
Their farm was located along Old Highway 8.
“Back when they started the farm, we were on the main drag north,” Doug said. “Just to the north of us, you could either take Kettle River Boulevard all the way up to Duluth, or continue on Old Highway 8 and go to Wisconsin.”
The family built a roadside stand and sold vegetables and fruit to take advantage of their great location and the busy traffic.
In 1947, their son, Dan Waldoch, purchased some land to build his own home. He and his wife, Lucille, started raising cucumbers. Dan was an airline pilot and continued his parent’s farming venture by raising small grains, hay, beef cattle and vegetables.
A greenhouse was built, and Lucille wanted to use some of it for starting flowers. The flowers sold well to neighbors, and they built a second greenhouse.
In the 1960s, Dan and Lucille’s children became the third generation to work on the vegetable farm and sell produce at the roadside stand. Their daughter, Mary, and her husband, Jeff Joyer, purchased some of the farmland in 1982. The entire family worked together to build the vegetable and greenhouse business, with Bill helping on the farm until age 100.
Mary Waldoch Joyer, and her sister, Kathy Waldoch Rivard, spent long days building the business and involving the next generation in Waldoch Farm.
“With Mary and Kathy’s passion being flowers, they built on that in the 1990s,” Doug said. “Today we have the greenhouse Garden Center with our main retail hours, and 10 other greenhouses that we grow the product in.”
Andrew Joyer and Doug Joyer are two of the fourth-generation members, and they work full-time onsite using their environmental horticulture degrees from the University of Minnesota.
In early May, temperatures in Minnesota can still fluctuate, so the Garden Center doesn’t recommend putting out any flowers that early – other than pansies. Early May is a good time to plant onions, potatoes and broccoli, as well as shrubs and bushes. Mid- to late May is a good time to put the rest in.
Waldoch Farm moves into their own vegetable/fruit production in late May/June. About 35 acres are planted or tended for a “pick-your-own” garden.
A large sunflower patch is planted over the course of several weeks. In August and September, there are beautiful sunflowers for guests to wander through. A multi-acre corn maze, you-pick pumpkin patch, and lots of rough and tumble activities round out the growing season.
“We’ve invested into more things to do during the summer,” Doug said. “The ticket to the Adventure Farm will get you into the sunflower field, too.”
Waldoch Farms has become a popular destination for folks driving down from Duluth or even Two Harbors to pick their own produce. The Garden Center draws customers in from about a 45-mile radius around Anoka County, he said.
“We are known for some specific crops – we’ve had people come for the yellow bell peppers from Fargo, and we’ve had someone pick yellow bell peppers and drive home to Atlanta, Ga.,” he said.
“The corn maze has a large reach, too. People have a lot of fun with that, and they come from a pretty far distance to do that,” he added.
With a nod to Bill Waldoch, Grandpa’s Roadstand still serves customers coming for “the good stuff” – fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers raised locally for all to enjoy.
Waldoch Farms is located at 8174 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes, Minn., 55014. Information is available at waldochfarm.com.