Century Farm thrives with direct marketing

LINO LAKES, Minn. – Waldoch Farm has been dedicated to serving customers directly for over 100 years!

Originally selling hay and chickens to neighbors and in St. Paul, the farm today attracts customers from Minnesota and Wisconsin to its location in Anoka County.

Their famous Garden Center opened this year on April 7 (closed Tuesdays). About 95 percent of their plants are raised from seed, root, or bulb in Waldoch Farm’s 10 greenhouses.

Waldoch Farm also includes Joyer Barnyard and Adventure Farm – where families can see many types of farm animals, including goats. It open June 3 (Thursday-Sunday).

Joyer Adventure Farm and their October Fall Festival have an admission fee, said Doug Joyer, whose great-grandparents started the farm.

He encourages everyone to visit waldochfarm.com for more information, or call 651-780-1207 for any questions.

He shared a little bit of the Waldoch Farm history.

Back in the early 1900s, Anoka County Farm Bureau promoted potato farming, and in 1916, William “Bill” and Anna Waldoch purchased their farm to try raising potatoes. When potato farming fit more into Sherburne County, Anna and the children raised chickens and hay. Bill worked as a typesetter in St. Paul, and he would drive a horse and buggy to bring goods from the farm to the city.

Their farm was located along Old Highway 8.

“Back when they started the farm, we were on the main drag north,” Doug said. “Just to the north of us, you could either take Kettle River Boulevard all the way up to Duluth, or continue on Old Highway 8 and go to Wisconsin.”