Co-chairs for Central Minnesota Farm Show donate time, energy, more

St. CLOUD, Minn. – Countless hours are spent by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce organizing and promoting the Central Minnesota Farm Show.
The two-day farm show – this year Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23 – is worked on year-round by a large show committee to create a smooth and organized event.
Co-chairs in 2022 are Cindy Battleson, owner of Rapids Alterations and Repairs, and Col. Frank Imholte, co-founder of and auctioneer at Black Diamond Auctions.
“I grew up on a farm, so I got into going to the farm show and enjoying it,” Imholte said.
He noticed Steffes Group, Inc., had a nice booth.
“I was so impressed with how well they did at it, and so I started hanging around,” he said. “Pretty soon I was on the show committee.”
About 6-7 years ago, Imholte was given the microphone at the show. He started announcing everything from the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, to speakers, to special events, and even announcements about car lights being left on. His big voice echoed through the halls and made everyone feel good.
“So, I became the voice of the Central Minnesota Farm Show,” he joked.
For the past few years, Imholte has also served as co-chair with Battleson.
“Nobody steps forward or jumps in to say they want this project, but we are enjoying it,” he said. “Cindy does the hard work – the organizing – and I do the calling.”
By calling, Imholte means calling current and potential vendors to rent booth space. Booth space is still available for 2022.
Then, on the Monday ahead of the farm show, he and other volunteers stand by two large doors and help exhibitors move in their equipment.
It takes 12 hours to bring everything into the show on Monday. At the end of Wednesday, it takes 2 hours to move everything back out.
“It’s amazing and fun,” he said, speaking of moving all the equipment into the River’s Edge Convention Center.
In addition to auctioneering, Imholte is the executive vice president of the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association. He also hosts a radio show on WVAL (102.3 FM/AM 800) Monday through Thursday from 3-7 p.m. He got his start on the radio after he started announcing during the Central Minnesota Farm Show.
“I like doing it,” he said.
Battleson remembered the first year she volunteered at the farm show.
She was paired up to walk around the show floor with another chamber member who knew nothing about farming.
“There was a ton of equipment that year, and he was like, ‘What’s that?’ and I’d say, ‘That’s a baler.’ Then a little later he said, ‘What’s that?’ and I’d say, ‘That’s a round baler.’ When you grow up in the area, you just know this stuff,” she said.
Having the opportunity to share so much farming information really was a lot of fun for her. She decided to join the farm show committee, and the rest is history.
“During the farm show, I’m there every single day – all day long. My job at the farm show is to put out fires and to make sure everybody is happy,” she said.
Her business, Rapids Alterations and Repairs, of Sauk Rapids, offers the lost art of tailoring and mending.
She likes to say, “We do everything from baptismal gowns to boat covers.”
With 10 employees, Rapids Alterations and Repairs is known for their bridal and formal alterations. They also alter military uniforms, as well as police, sheriff, and fire department uniforms and protective gear. They patch jeans, hem pants, and repair car, boat, and snowmobile covers, as well as just about anything someone needs repairing.
Both Imholte and Battleson recognize that Central Minnesota Farm Show exhibitors are busy, independent businesspeople, as are the attendees at the show, the farmers, and those in agri-business.
With so much effort put into the Central Minnesota Farm Show, the co-chairs sincerely hope everyone can try to attend the 2022 event.
For more information visit https://www.stcloudareachamber.com/Farm-Show.aspx or call 320-251-2940.