Co-chairs for Central Minnesota Farm Show donate time, energy, more

St. CLOUD, Minn. – Countless hours are spent by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce organizing and promoting the Central Minnesota Farm Show.

The two-day farm show – this year Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23 – is worked on year-round by a large show committee to create a smooth and organized event.

Co-chairs in 2022 are Cindy Battleson, owner of Rapids Alterations and Repairs, and Col. Frank Imholte, co-founder of and auctioneer at Black Diamond Auctions.

“I grew up on a farm, so I got into going to the farm show and enjoying it,” Imholte said.

He noticed Steffes Group, Inc., had a nice booth.

“I was so impressed with how well they did at it, and so I started hanging around,” he said. “Pretty soon I was on the show committee.”

About 6-7 years ago, Imholte was given the microphone at the show. He started announcing everything from the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, to speakers, to special events, and even announcements about car lights being left on. His big voice echoed through the halls and made everyone feel good.

“So, I became the voice of the Central Minnesota Farm Show,” he joked.

For the past few years, Imholte has also served as co-chair with Battleson.

“Nobody steps forward or jumps in to say they want this project, but we are enjoying it,” he said. “Cindy does the hard work – the organizing – and I do the calling.”

By calling, Imholte means calling current and potential vendors to rent booth space. Booth space is still available for 2022.