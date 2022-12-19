Corn input costs up $100 for 2023; soybeans up $50

Fair Farm Rent meetings and webinars are coming up again throughout Minnesota’s farm country in January and February.

Presented by David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, the workshops guide participants through factsheets and worksheets to determine fair land rents and more.

Materials are customized for a specific region and county to help landowners and farmers easily find relevant information.

In 2022, many regions of Minnesota produced average to above-average yields. Average corn yield was 191 bushels per acre according to National Ag Statistics. That is 14 bushels per higher than in 2021. Average 2022 soybean production in Minnesota was 50 bushels per acre – up 3 bushels per acre over 2021.

Planting date, wind events, heat and rainfall were significant productivity factors in 2022.

The average price received for 2022 corn is $6 per bushel for corn and $13.30 per bushel for soybeans, according to USDA.

Using these numbers, farmers would gross $1,146 per acre on corn and $665 per acre on soybeans.

At the workshops, Bau and Hulinsky will share specific data from the Farm Business Management program. Over 5,000 farm families participate in the program.

Using county data, they will show the range of costs and profitability for various farms.

In a recent phone interview, Bau said that record profits are projected for some farms in 2022, although not for all farms.

He also gets mediation notices from the State of Minnesota, and mediations are down from a year ago.

The farm financial picture is strong, he said. But with higher prices, government payments are down. Input costs are also expected to increase in 2023. Bau thinks the cost of growing corn will increase by about $100 per acre and soybeans will increase by $50 per acre. Most of the cost is due to higher fertilizer costs.

“A lot of the elevators want farmers to buy and prepay for fertilizer in the fall,” he said. “Most of my marketing group farmer members did buy in the fall.”

Despite higher costs, fertilizer applications are not expected to decrease. Most farmers will try to grow as many bushels of corn and soybeans as possible in 2023 to maximize their dollars earned per acre.

What will be a fair rental rate in 2023? About two-thirds of farmland is rented. Thinking about fair rental rates, Bau said that rental rates tend to follow corn and soybean prices. In general, rental rates are a little slow to move higher and a little slow to move lower.

Bau encourages everyone to visit https://extension.umn.edu/business/farmland-rent-and-economics, to learn about Fair Farm Rent meetings and webinars. These workshops can be helpful to both active farmers and landowners as they make their way through rental agreements together.

In addition to live events, several workshops will be available via webinars.

Bau and Hulinsky also offer an annual Farm Resource Guide. This publication is available the second week of January and costs $25 plus sales tax. A paper copy of the Farm Resource Guide is $31.

University of Minnesota Extension is also offering three free retreats on transitioning farms.

“Farm Transition and Estate Planning: Creating your Farm Legacy” will be offered Feb. 24-25 at South Central College, North Mankato Campus; March 10-11 at St. Cloud Technical and Community College; and March 31-April 1 at Mahnomen Shooting Star Casino.

Please sign up at https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/farm-transition-and-estate-planning.

“We talk about your goals, the tools you can use, the wills and trusts, tax consequences and different things like that,” Bau said. “How to set up your transfer plan and we go through a general overview of what we tell you to ask your professionals, your accountants, and lawyers.”

Bau said his youngest client to attend a farm transfer meeting was 6 months old, with remaining clients of all ages. Every farming story is unique. There are many ways to handle farm transfer, and one size doesn’t fit all.

“We try to walk them down the path of deciding on how they want to do it,” he said. “Some farms don’t have a farming heir or don’t have kids in the area. They must decide what they are going to do.”

You can register for the Extension Ag Business Management farm transition webinar at https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/farm-transition-and-estate-planning

For more information for your specific county or region, please visit your local Extension office website. You can also contact Bau at bauxx003@umn.edu or call 507-372-3900 ext. 3906 and leave a message.