Country Blossom Farm offers agritourism in Lakes Country

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – Douglas County in central Minnesota has 67 lakes that draw thousands of people to the region. Hundreds of attractions complement the natural allure of cool water and trees.

One popular destination that extends the tourist season is Country Blossom Farm located just northwest of Alexandria along I-94. The address is 1951 Englund Road SW, Alexandria, Minn., 56308. The easiest way to find it is to look for the orchard while you’re on I-94 and take the next exit.

The farm features lots of fall activities, plus you-pick fruits and pumpkins and squash to purchase, a commercial bakery, and a farm/home décor gift shop.

Owners Tracy and Troy Heald and family have owned their 100-acre farm since 2009. Previously an organic vegetable farm, the property was purchased from Irene Seppanen who continues to live across the road.

“We started planting everything in 2010,” Tracy said.

It took five years of hard work by Tracy, Troy, their children, Taylor, Tristin and Tiana, plus other family members and contractors, before Country Blossom Farm was ready to open.

Now, about 15,000-20,000 visitors are expected on the farm annually.

With COVID in 2020, the store and bakery were limited to 34 customers and 250 total guests at a time. They still had a great turnout in 2020, Troy said, most likely because the majority of the activities are outside.

“We try to make it a family friendly visit, so we hope families come out in the fall to pick apples,” Tracy said. “We really want it to be time spent together. That’s really our goal, that families come out and have fun together on the farm.”