Country Blossom Farm offers agritourism in Lakes Country

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – Douglas County in central Minnesota has 67 lakes that draw thousands of people to the region. Hundreds of attractions complement the natural allure of cool water and trees.
One popular destination that extends the tourist season is Country Blossom Farm located just northwest of Alexandria along I-94. The address is 1951 Englund Road SW, Alexandria, Minn., 56308. The easiest way to find it is to look for the orchard while you’re on I-94 and take the next exit.
The farm features lots of fall activities, plus you-pick fruits and pumpkins and squash to purchase, a commercial bakery, and a farm/home décor gift shop.
Owners Tracy and Troy Heald and family have owned their 100-acre farm since 2009. Previously an organic vegetable farm, the property was purchased from Irene Seppanen who continues to live across the road.
“We started planting everything in 2010,” Tracy said.
It took five years of hard work by Tracy, Troy, their children, Taylor, Tristin and Tiana, plus other family members and contractors, before Country Blossom Farm was ready to open.
Now, about 15,000-20,000 visitors are expected on the farm annually.
With COVID in 2020, the store and bakery were limited to 34 customers and 250 total guests at a time. They still had a great turnout in 2020, Troy said, most likely because the majority of the activities are outside.
“We try to make it a family friendly visit, so we hope families come out in the fall to pick apples,” Tracy said. “We really want it to be time spent together. That’s really our goal, that families come out and have fun together on the farm.”
Admission prices are free for ages 3 and under, and it’s $11.50 for a full-day wristband for those between 4-65 years old. For military and seniors over 65, the wristband is $9.50. A season’s pass is $30.
Opening on Aug. 14, Country Blossom Farm’s outside activities remain open until at least late October or later depending on the weather. The gift shop and bakery are open Fridays and Saturdays until Christmas Eve.
Fall activities include a 7-acre corn maze and another 10 acres of fun attractions – a huge jumping pillow, tall tire mountain, spider web, goofy photo opportunities, swings and slides, wagon rides, corn pit, pedal kart track, Bazooka ball, woodland walks, kids’ farmers’ market and goats (if allowed by COVID regulations).
All attractions are supervised by employees of Country Blossom Farm.
There is a 16-acre apple orchard (8,500 trees) plus 5-7 acres of pumpkins to pick in early September through October.
In addition, the farm sells you-pick strawberries on 6 acres during June and early July and you-pick raspberries in the fall. There have been Aronia berries available from mid-August to mid-September. Also for sale are jams, jellies, dehydrated apples and harvest decorations.
Starting out the year, the commercial bakery holds a National Pi Day special with pickup on March 12-13. They offer a large savory pie plus two 5-inch fruit pies for $31.41. The pies are frozen so customers can bake them on March 14.
Pies and Bundt cakes are available ahead of Easter.
Tracy added that countryblossomfarm.com lists dates and times for special events.
Country Blossom Farm is extending their hours in 2021 with the home/farm décor gift shop open Fridays and Saturdays beginning in May from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional hours are available during the you-pick seasons.
Running the farm and its many elements is a 40-plus-hour-a-week job for both Troy and Tracy, plus their head baker/kitchen manager Jessica Corle. Taylor is also employed by the farm, and full-time and other seasonal employees are hired to work in the gift shop, bakery, field and multi-acre playground area.
“There’s a lot of planning, a lot of things that have to come into play with the retail, the gift shop and the bakery,” Tracy said, adding that the bakery is getting more business all the time. They are always working on new recipes for their “home-made” goods with homegrown fruit ingredients.
In addition to belonging to the Minnesota Apple Growers Association (Troy serves on the board), the Healds hold several licenses or certifications. These include a DNR permit for irrigating the apples and a spray applicator certification. They have a license for a commercial kitchen/bakery, a retailer license and a mobile food license, and are inspected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“I think we add a nice complementary piece to the Alexandria area,” Troy said. “You’ve got the lakes, the wineries, the breweries, our orchard and more. It’s just a great place to spend a weekend, and all of those pieces together give people a lot of options.”
In 2021, Country Blossom Farm plans to open in May on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall hours start Aug. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday.
For more information, visit countryblossomfarm.com, email countryblossomfarmllc@gmail.com or call 320-334-1620.