Crop Insurance Deadline Nears for Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 31, 2021 — USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin producers that the final date to apply for crop insurance for fall-planted crops, such as cultivated wild rice, forage production, grass seed, mint, rye, and wheat, is September 30 for the 2022 crop year. Current policyholders who wish to make changes to their existing coverage also have until the September 30 sales closing date to do so.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. Additional information can be found on the Actuarial Information Browser page on the RMA website.
Producers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2022 crop year.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available online using the RMA Agent Locator.
RMA is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) to deliver services, including processing policies, claims, and agreements. RMA staff are working with AIPs and other customers by phone, mail, and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at www.rma.usda.gov.