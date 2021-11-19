Dan Glessing Elected Minnesota Farm Bureau President

County voting delegates at the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation’s (MFBF) 103rd Annual Meeting elected Dan Glessing of Waverly in Wright County to a two-year term as president of MFBF.
The election was held Nov. 19 during the delegate session in Bloomington. This will be Glessing’s first term and he succeeds former president Kevin Paap of Garden City in Blue Earth County.
Glessing and his wife, Seena, farm in partnership with his family near Waverly in Wright County. They have dairy cattle and grow alfalfa, corn, and soybeans. Dan and Seena have three sons and one daughter.
“I am excited to serve as the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation president,” said Glessing. “Farm Bureau has always been about family, as my grandparents and parents believed Farm Bureau is continually working for agriculture. It is an honor to serve our members in this capacity and look forward to carrying out the work of Farm Bureau.”
Elected as vice president was Carolyn Olson of Cottonwood, Minn. to fill the remaining year of the vice president’s term. Olson previously served as the District III director. Elected to fill the District III director position was Peter Bakken of Luverne in Rock County.
Re-elected to three-year terms were Keith Allen of Kenyon in Goodhue County representing District I and Miles Kuschel from Sebeka in Cass County representing District VI.
Appointed to the board of directors serving one-year terms were Promotion & Education Committee chair Amanda Cook from Center City in Chisago County and Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee chair Caitlin Keck of Owatonna in Steele County.
Retiring Board Members
Kevin Paap of Garden City in Blue Earth County retired from the MFBF board of directors after serving for 24 years, with the last 16 years as president. Tyler Nelson of Hinckley in Pine County completed his one-year term on the state board of directors as the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee chair. Didi Edwards of Sibley, IA, and Nobles County Farm Bureau served a one-year term on the state board of directors as the Promotion & Education Committee chair.
Minnesota Farm Bureau is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureau associations across Minnesota.