Diverse groups give similar messages at Farm Bill Listening Session

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The 2018 Farm Bill was a well written bill, and most people want just small changes to the 2023 Farm Bill.

That’s what was said at a recent House Ag Farm Bill Listening Session. The session brought dozens of ag group representatives to Far-Gaze Farm, the home of Bruce Peterson and family.

The session was hosted by Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig, D-Minn., and House Ag Subcommittee Chair Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.

The official morning event on July 25 lasted two hours. During that time, 40 people spoke on items they want included in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Those offering statements used the words “crop insurance” more than 37 times. “Dairy” was mentioned more than 40 times. “Conservation” was used at least 33 times; “climate” was mentioned more than 18 times; “trade” was used 13 times; and “SNAP” was used at least 10 times.

The meeting was open to the public and streamed live online via YouTube.

Crop insurance

In every instance that federal crop insurance was mentioned, the speaker said the program is very important.

That included Bruce Peterson, who said, “By taking a decent level of crop insurance, it allows farmers to go ahead and forward sell long before we know what our actual production will be.”

Selling ahead of production allows farmers to lock in prices when markets are at their seasonal highs.

Gary Wertish, president of Minnesota Farmers Union, added that crop insurance “is not to profit off of. The intent is, if you go through a crop disaster, to keep you on the farm.”

The Minnesota Corn Growers Association reps; as well as David Buck, dairy farmer from Goodhue; KC Graner, senior vice president of agronomy at Central Farm Service; Jim Kanten, a farmer from Milan; and Brian Thalmann, a farmer from Plato, all agreed with its importance.

Darrel Mosel, a Land Stewardship Project member who farms in Sibley County, asked for crop insurance reform.

“Some of the savings from the sensible payment limitations on crop insurance could be used for (premium) discounts for beginning farmers,” he said.

Conservation/climate

Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Peterson said it’s imperative the next farm bill also focuses on climate and conservation.

“Water issues are very important – you’re going to hear more about how in Minnesota we have our Ag Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP). Farmers are now enrolled in that program, and we are closing in on 1 million acres,” he said. “That also has climate benefits to it, as well.”

Dave Legvold, a farmer from Northfield, said that he supports the need to fully-fund the Conservation Security Program (CSP) and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). He added that from 2005-19, Minnesota awarded more CSP contracts than any other state. That changed in 2020, with Minnesota only able to award contracts to 14 percent of CSP applicants. Only 17 percent of EQIP applicants were awarded contracts in 2020. Minnesota-awarded contracts in recent years are some of the lowest in the nation.

“Minnesota has work to do with regard to care of soil, water, and atmosphere,” he said.

Adding to that was Harold Wolle, a corn grower from Madelia, who was recently elected to the National Corn Growers Association officer rotation.

“USDA conservation programs, authorized and funded through the farm bill, will play an important role in helping adapt the advancement of climate-smart agriculture,” Wolle said.

The Farm Bill Title 2: Conservation was also spoken about by Will Clayton of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

“All too often, there is more demand than funding available,” Clayton said. “These conservation programs provide numerous economic and biological benefits for all Minnesotans and Americans, reducing soil erosion, improving water quality, sequestering carbon, and creating wildlife habitat.

“The Conservation Title provides voluntary tools that address overall profitability and sustainability in ag rangelands and forest ecosystems,” he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ruth Hoefs of Minnesota Ducks Unlimited.

Several speakers touched on the importance of climate-smart agriculture. Sarah Goldman, a policy organizer with the Land Stewardship Project, urged House members to support the Agriculture Resilience Act. The bill will “equip farmers with the tools they need to be an integral part of the solution to our changing climate,” Goldman said.

David Wallinga, with the National Resources Defense Council, also stated the importance of cover crops as an important stewardship practice that can maintain productivity in the face of changing climate.

Trade

Various trade programs were listed as necessary within the farm bill.

Minnesota Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson had just returned from a trade mission to the Philippines and said that a trade component must be included in the farm bill.

Vince Baack, a representative of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, said that smart, unilateral trade agreements are very important. A significant portion of pork products are exported to East Asia and Mexico.

Along with trade, the need for strong foreign ag disease programs and scientific resources and fairness were mentioned by the pork group, as well as the National Turkey Federation.

“Vaccinations are a big deal,” said John Zimmerman, a turkey farmer. “High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI) vaccines could be developed quickly and used effectively to stamp out these outbreaks, but current World Organization of Animal Health guidelines – and other agreements – permit trading partners to treat vaccination as a sign that HPAI is endemic in a country, and to endorse very harsh trade restrictions on a nation that uses vaccines.”

Zimmerman asks the U.S. to lead efforts to update trade rules to permit vaccinations when there is a specific outbreak.

SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is an important aspect of farm bill legislature.

“Funding of the SNAP helps provide the bridge to us farmers who provide this nutritious food to the people who need it, that are going through enduring and difficult situations, and also the Dairy Donation Program,” said Charles Krause, who farms in central Minnesota and serves on the Minnesota Board for the Dairy Farmers of America.

The Dairy Donation Program provides milk – the most requested item – to food banks. On average, only one gallon of milk goes to food banks per person per year, he said.

Echoing the need for SNAP support was Colleen Moriarty, executive director at Hunger Solutions. In July 2022, 430,000 people in Minnesota received SNAP benefits, she said.

“During the pandemic, the supports that were there to keep access to basic needs was helpful, and it kept the food shelf numbers at a lower-than-expected rate,” she said. “Those supports are gone, and in the last three months we’ve seen a 57 percent increase in the number of people who are going to food shelfs.”

Repeating that message was Anika Rychner of Community Action Center of Northfield, a non-profit human services organization serving Rice County. She added the importance of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) that supplements the diets of low-income Americans.

Other issues

Several important issues were brought up during discussions.

Individuals that spoke included Kelsey Zaavedra, an emerging farmer in Chisago County. She has a five-acre farm where she grows heirloom vegetables, saves seed, and raises pastured chickens. Most of what she grows is sold directly off her farm.

“In the next farm bill, we need to acknowledge the playbook is changing, and we need policies that recognize diverse models of how food is produced,” she said. “We need policies that can support farm viability for young farmers and for farmers of color.”

Also speaking was Reginaldo Haslett, an ag scientist, farmer, and entrepreneur, who emigrated from Guatemala more than two decades ago. He’s faced significant challenges purchasing land.

“I want to farm,” he said. “That’s my thing, and it is the thing of many thousands of us here who are ready to help these communities get better, (but we) don’t have the opportunity because we have to pay for everything on our own,” referring to lack of access to Farm Service Agency programs or USDA loans to immigrants.

“It is already stacked against us, with all of the support that exists, except for the fact that we can’t access it,” he said. “The Farm Service Agency is really the key to a lot of this.”

Additional topics by speakers included development of markets for new farm products, assistance for very small direct-marketing farms, training for agriculture teachers, ag education for all levels of society, and increasing the maximum loan dollar amounts under the direct farm loan program for young and beginning farmers.

Most speakers also indicated that the 2018 Farm Bill is a good bill. They said the Dairy Margin Coverage program could maybe be improved, but that it is worth protecting what is there.

“Overall, the farm bill is very good,” Worth said. “I’ve been around for a lot of farm bills. This last farm bill is really good. I like the safety net, it’s a great safety net. I love when I don’t have to use the safety net, because then it means we are profitable. We need the safety net with the ARC (Agriculture Risk Coverage) and PLC (Price Loss Coverage). As far as crop insurance, it is great. The one thing I would ask is please do not tie any other programs with crop insurance.”