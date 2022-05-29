Drought relief passed in 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session

With a surplus of money and a non-budget year, the 2022 Minnesota Legislative Session was unusual. Republicans and Democrats worked together, but in the end both sides were unsatisfied with what was accomplished.

The session ended without agreements on supplemental funding bills that would have provided tax relief to Minnesotans.

Earlier this year, a $9 billion budget surplus was forecast, but it’s difficult to know with rising inflation, lower stock markets, and other concerns if the budget surplus will come to fruition. Officials are thinking the surplus still exists.

“From what we know, ‘yes,’ because that was the most recent forecast that came out,” said Amber Glaeser, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation public policy director. “They are predicting an increase in the surplus for the next biennium – so there is some wiggle room there, but it will be interesting to see how the economy plays into all of this.”

One of the few bills to reach the Governor’s desk was an agriculture supplemental package that included some funding for farmers impacted by severe drought in 2021. Initiatives like meat processing, broadband, and the Forever Green initiative also received funding prior to the end of the session.

The ag/farm bill is $128.4 million with $18.4 million pegged to address drought and disaster relief. Of that $18.4 million, $8.1 million goes to livestock and specialty farmer aid, along with $2.5 million for drought-relief loans. The DNR will receive $5.3 million for drought-killed trees, and well abatement. For disaster relief, $3 million is slated for animal disease testing equipment.

To assist in digital communication, $110.7 million is authorized for high-speed internet infrastructure – $50 million will be used for broadband grants, and $60.7 million will go toward supporting broadband infrastructure.

The $8.1 million in grants could offer drought-stricken farmers up to $7,500 to help with expenses. Farmers in a county or contiguous county designated as a primary natural disaster from July 19, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022, may submit their inventory of expenses that were in response to the drought.

“We are excited that the ag bill did get across, and there is some good investment in there, especially related to drought relief,” Glaeser said.

