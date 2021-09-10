Effective reminder can help prevent injuries during harvest

Imperial Oil, a long-standing Canadian petroleum company, and Workplace Safety & Prevention Services of Canada developed a simple, yet effective three-word reminder to practice safety – “Stop, Think, Act.”

Shown as a traffic light where red stands for “Stop,” yellow stands for “Think,” and green stands for “Act” – individuals who use this reminder can make smart decisions that prevent injury.

The Canadian groups offered their safety slogan to U.S. farm safety groups including the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health (UMASH) Center, said Dr. John Bender, DVM, MS, DACVPM, and director of UMASH. Dr. Bender is also a professor and hospital epidemiologist. He has 20 years of post-graduate experience, has directed research pertaining to infectious and zoonotic disease, and has worked extensively in public health.

Given all these credentials, his goal – and that of UMASH – is to help citizens stay healthy and thrive.

He believes in this reminder that Imperial Oil offered to share with farmers here:

• Stop long enough to think about what you are about to do.

• Think about how you’re going to do it. Is it the safest way? If not, how can you do it better?

• Act in the safest way possible.

UMASH has developed materials to adapt “Stop, Think, Act” to all aspects of farming and ranching. It is a tool to encourage farmers to take a minute to stop and think before acting on a task or job.

Bender encourages farmers and farm families to use this reminder to break down farm safety concerns into manageable pieces.