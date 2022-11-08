Energy prices continue to impact the economy

With gasoline and natural gas prices already high, ag economists are watching closely for what might happen in the coming months if the U.S. enters a recession.

“We may already be there (in recession) as prices remain high for gasoline,” said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist at the October NDSU ag economics webinar.

The new numbers show inflation down slightly in October at 8.20 percent, compared to 8.26 percent in September and 5.39 percent last year.

Ripplinger looked at motor gasoline supplies that left the refineries and made it to the wholesale rack in 2022 compared to last year. Comparing the two years, the gas supply this year has been lower than last year’s supply, and there has been “very high” gas prices this year.

Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist, noted the U.S. has recently had high gas prices in part because there was strong demand, but also because there has been limited supply.

Ripplinger pointed out that if one individual price goes up, such as the price of gasoline, that doesn’t mean there’s inflation in the economy. However, because energy is an input to a lot of different things, when energy prices rise, it can lead to inflation “more quickly” than it would with other products.

The September CPI inflation report saw energy prices decline 2 percent and 4.9 percent for gas, but rise 4 percent for electricity and nearly 3 percent for natural gas.

“On the consumer side, we actually saw a decline in energy prices in September, driven in large part because of the decline in gasoline prices,” he said. “That’s really because we left the summer driving season.”

Those gasoline usage numbers for the summer, which were already weak, are falling even more, and that is driving that higher line energy number.

“Power is a little more expensive and natural gas is even more expensive,” he said.

Ripplinger pointed out the fact that power and natural gas are more expensive is somewhat surprising because the winter heating season is not here yet.

“We might typically be getting ready for winter – filling up some storage – but that is actually being driven by what is going on in Europe,” he said.

Some energy news Ripplinger is following:

• USDA cut 50 million bushels from ethanol use for this market year

“That is not really surprising, but the question is how much further they might have to go,” he said.

Right now, the expectation is still for significant ethanol production for the next bid year – almost a 12-month period.

“But if the economy really starts to dip, if those gasoline numbers really continue to fall, that number could be cut substantially,” he said.

There has already been a significant reduction in ethanol production from September and into mid-October.

“That reduction is lower than we thought it would be,” Ripplinger said. “We were expecting a decline because the summer driving season is over and also because a lot of corn ethanol refineries have switched to doing maintenance in late summer prior to harvest and the new crop is being delivered.”

But the reduction in ethanol is lower than that.

“It is a cautionary tale, specifically for corn ethanol, but also for transportation fuels in general,” he said.

• OPEC cuts 1 million barrels a day

OPEC’s million-barrel cut should lead to higher prices, which is slightly more than 1 percent of net global supply.

“It is pretty substantial and bullish for prices. Compounded with the already inflationary period that we are in, it really doesn’t help,” Ripplinger said.

• European energy crisis and demand for natural gas

With winter approaching, ag economists wonder what will happen to the price of natural gas, especially as it relates to home heating.

“I think that everybody should be ready for a really high heating bill this winter – almost certainly the highest you have ever had unless you just moved into an extremely energy-efficient home,” he said.

It is driven mostly by what is going on in Europe.

“The demand for natural gas globally is at historic highs,” he said. “We are getting into that period where deliveries are not going to make that much of a difference. There’s only so much that we can do in terms of getting product to Europe as supplies from Russia are being cut.”

The prices will probably remain at historic highs for the winter of 2022-23.

“It is going to be interesting when we start getting our bills, especially if we have a cold winter. We could definitely see some shocking things,” Ripplinger said. “This might be one of those times where you actually notice that you are paying a bill for your natural gas because it could be a significant increase – hundreds of dollars easily on a monthly basis.”

Ripplinger noted the next ag economics webinar would be Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. CDT, the same day as the next inflation rate update is released.