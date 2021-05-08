EPIC EL is next generation soy-based dust suppressant

A new soy-based product is making strides to minimize dust on gravel roads.

Developed by NDSU engineer Jim Bahr, the new dust suppressant uses soybean oil and glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production.

North Dakota Soybean Council and United Soybean Board (USB) provided funding for this project.

Licensed by BioBlend Renewable Resources of Elk Grove Village, Ill., the new product is being marketed as EPIC EL.

Soybean farmers have the opportunity to purchase EPIC EL at 10 percent off the retail price during an introductory timeframe by going to bioblend.com.

In addition, BioBlend will provide the dust suppressant product at various farm shows and state fairs this summer. The company hopes to give farmers and the general public the opportunity to see how well it works.

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million miles of gravel roads. Most townships use calcium chloride to settle the dust.

As an alternative, soybean leaders, since at least the 1990s, have promoted soybean oil to reduce dust on gravel roads.

The early-stage biodegradable products worked but had flaws, said John Jansen, USB vice president of strategic partnerships. Jansen worked for Bunge for 31 years and has worked for USB the last five years.

Over the years, several “waste streams” created during soy processing were tried as dust suppressants with varying success. Jansen said there have been odor problems and the soy-based product from decades ago didn’t hold up to the road traffic.

Many of these concerns are now addressed because EPIC EL has glycerin from the biodiesel-making process that holds triglycerides together and coats the gravel particles.