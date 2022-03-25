Farm at the Arb offers glimpse of farming at edge of metro

CHASKA, Minn. – The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a welcoming space where beautiful plants are nurtured. Gardens, collections, natural areas, and hiking trails wind through this treasured site.

Now, a small farm is located at the Arboretum, too.

After 10 years of planning, the Farm at the Arb opened in May of 2019. A horticulturist/agriculturist, Bob Dressen, of Waconia, was hired in July 2020 to manage the farm, and 2022 marks the fourth year of production crop farming.

The Farm at the Arb is currently about 15.5 acres with plans to eventually expand it to about 36 acres. That may sound small, but imagine managing every square foot of 15 football fields.

“The challenging part is having the equipment to plant it right,” said Dressen in a recent phone interview. Each crop field is just one-fourth of an acre, so research equipment is often borrowed from the University of Minnesota (U of M) for precision planting.

Crops include conventional corn, GMO corn, conventional soybeans, GMO soybeans, spring wheat, winter wheat, barley, oats and more.

Bright sunflowers in early fall draw lines of guests who want to take photos. The light blue flowers of flax are crowd-pleasers, too.

Waves of wheat just ahead of maturity are a beautiful sight that some guests have never witnessed before.

New perennial crops like Kernza are raised at the farm.

The crops change every year. In 2022, plans include planting canning peas and sweet corn.