Farm at the Arb offers glimpse of farming at edge of metro

CHASKA, Minn. – The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a welcoming space where beautiful plants are nurtured. Gardens, collections, natural areas, and hiking trails wind through this treasured site.
Now, a small farm is located at the Arboretum, too.
After 10 years of planning, the Farm at the Arb opened in May of 2019. A horticulturist/agriculturist, Bob Dressen, of Waconia, was hired in July 2020 to manage the farm, and 2022 marks the fourth year of production crop farming.
The Farm at the Arb is currently about 15.5 acres with plans to eventually expand it to about 36 acres. That may sound small, but imagine managing every square foot of 15 football fields.
“The challenging part is having the equipment to plant it right,” said Dressen in a recent phone interview. Each crop field is just one-fourth of an acre, so research equipment is often borrowed from the University of Minnesota (U of M) for precision planting.
Crops include conventional corn, GMO corn, conventional soybeans, GMO soybeans, spring wheat, winter wheat, barley, oats and more.
Bright sunflowers in early fall draw lines of guests who want to take photos. The light blue flowers of flax are crowd-pleasers, too.
Waves of wheat just ahead of maturity are a beautiful sight that some guests have never witnessed before.
New perennial crops like Kernza are raised at the farm.
The crops change every year. In 2022, plans include planting canning peas and sweet corn.
Sugarbeets will be planted for the first time. Because Dressen doesn’t have a sugarbeet planter, KWS-Seeds, Inc., of Bloomington, Minn., will provide seed and planting services this year.
These kinds of cooperative efforts are needed for success.
“What I want is to bring out to the Arboretum all the different crops that are raised in Minnesota,” Dressen said.
Guests often visit the 1,200-acre Arboretum many times throughout the year because it changes constantly with the seasons. The same goes for the new farm.
“What you saw last year to this year is going to look different and going forward as we continue to add concepts that the U of M is working on, or different crops, the whole farm will continue to grow,” he said. “Hopefully, five years from now, we expect to have much more going on.”
According to its website, the Farm at the Arb is a place for visitors to explore growing food, too. Guests can learn about current research projects. Through plantings, displays, and signs, the farm shows the evolution of how food is grown by highlighting historic images, current growing practices, and questions for future research.
Getting to the Farm at the Arb involves entering the main Arboretum gate on Minnesota State Highway 5 in Chaska. Once you enter the Arboretum grounds, take Three-Mile Drive, and turn on Eastern Drive to reach the farm.
The centerpiece of the Arb Farm is a renovated 100-year-old red barn. Used by the Bost family for milking cows, the barn has been turned into an education and exhibition space that meets up-to-date code requirements. An elevator and new maple flooring are installed. The basement was a dairy milking operation, but it is renovated to include accessible restrooms and a gathering space off the event lawn.
Outside the barn is the Tashjian Bee & Pollinator Discovery Center with pollinator gardens, as well as a maintenance shed, summer kitchen, and stormwater berms and landscaping.
Next to be built is a new building to serve as the headquarters for the Minnesota Master Gardening program.
From the red barn, a paved horseshoe-shaped trail leads to the crop plots. The fields are located on each side of the trail in a specific order to take advantage of rotation, as well as education. For instance, conventional corn is on the left side of the trail, while GMO corn is on the right side.
“They both look like corn,” Dressen said. “It’s very accessible, and I encourage people to get off the trail if you can and walk into the corn, or the soybeans, or the wheat.”
There are opportunities to learn more about fruit and vegetables raised at home or in a community garden. The farm also has an orchard with historic and significant apple trees that were bred by the University of Minnesota. A vineyard features U of M grape introductions.
Dressen, 59, has always been a farmer or involved in farming – that’s a question he’s asked by Farm at the Arb guests.
He grew up on a dairy farm just 10 miles west of the Arboretum, near Waconia. When he was in college, his dad got ill. Dressen returned to farm. He took over the dairy farm and farmed on his own for 24 years. In 2006, he sold the cows, went back to college, and began working for the local cooperative in Waconia. He was hired by the Arboretum in mid-summer, 2020.
“My life has come full circle,” he said. “I’m farming again at the Arb. I truly love going to work. I almost get giddy about it sometimes, especially when it’s spring and the planting season and watching the crops grow and harvesting in the fall.”
The Arboretum had more than 380,000 guests in 2021, and with the pandemic hopefully waning, they are expecting more visitors in 2022.
Joining Dressen in the Farm at the Arb area is staff member Laura DeVries, as well as staff at the Bee Center. Tim Kenny heads up the Master Gardener program. Tim Wilson is the farm education manager and heads up the Farm at the Arb Apprenticeship program that provides hands-on technical training in local food production for sale and community health.
Many donors, farm groups, and corporate sponsors contribute to and help the Farm at the Arb.
With its location on the west edge of the seven-county Twin Cities region, Farm at the Arb may be the first farm that many people visit.
Dressen enjoys talking with guests and answering questions. He also asks Arb guests if they grew up on a farm.
“About 80 or 90 percent didn’t grow up on a farm, but one or both of their parents or grandparents did,” he said. “We want to make sure they know that farmers are very concerned about protecting the resources. It’s like anything else…if you don’t take care of the land, it’s not going to take care of you. That is what we need to show to the non-farming public.”
To learn more about the Farm at the Arb, please visit https://arb.umn.edu/content/farm-arb. Reservations/tickets are required to visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Please call 612-624-2200 for more information or visit https://arb.umn.edu/ to reserve your ticket.
Special thanks to Liz Potasek, writer/editor in the Arboretum’s marketing department, for her assistance with this article.