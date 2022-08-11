Farm bill a hot topic at Farmfest forum

As temperatures soared to triple digits outside, inside the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center, the 2023 farm bill and inflation rates were hot topics during the congressional candidate forum on ag and rural issues Tuesday, Aug. 2.

For many farmers, protecting crop insurance is the most imminent concern regarding the farm bill.

Both Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (R-7th) and her opponent Travis “Bull” Johnson of the Legal Marijuana Now Party directly said “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” regarding crop insurance. But the mantra echoed throughout many of the others’ responses.

“The 2018 farm bill, led by Collin Peterson, was pretty damn good,” said Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-2nd).

She added that she wants to make sure any conservation issues the farm bill might include remain voluntary.

Her Republican opponent, Tyler Kistner, agreed while calling out the Democratic Party, saying, “If the Democrats control Congress, this farm bill is going to have payments tied to the Green New Deal and it’s going to dictate where those payments and practices go.”

For Congressman Tom Emmer (R-6th), he said he believes the next farm bill should be an “empowering document,” hearkening back to how COVID-19 affected the supply chain.

“Food security is national security,” he said, and it all starts with energy.

“We have to have an all-of-the-above energy policy,” he said.

Also leaning into energy, Emmer’s Democratic opponent Jeanne Hendricks believes the Inflation Reduction Act will impact the 2023 farm bill and should be included in it.

“Oil companies are gouging our farmers with high prices. This Inflation Reduction Act will give more money to biofuels and increase money to ethanol production, which is so important to get away from our dependence on foreign oil companies and it will reduce costs for our farmers,” she said.

When it comes to biofuels, the candidates were unified in agreeing that biofuels will continue to be important, particularly as it diversifies the country’s energy supply and helps to reduce dependence on foreign oil.

“We need to start looking at energy dependence and start tapping into our own natural resources instead of selling everything over to China,” Kistner said.

Craig praised biofuels and drew on her experience in Washington, saying that she was the first member of Congress to pass a bill that would allow for a year-round sales of E15.

“I’d ask you all to think about this. Are you going to support Big Oil? Or are you going to support family farmers,” she said.

Eighth district candidates Democrat Jen Schultz and incumbent Republican Congressman Pete Stauber both support an increase in biofuels –Schultz because it lowers carbon footprints and diversifies commodities, Stauber because an increase in biofuels is going to be a boon to farmers.

Munter and Johnson each made a point to say that while biofuels are important, they should not be mandated.

“I am against any mandates to require biofuels. Biofuels need to be able to stand on their own two feet, and not because Uncle Sam says you have to do it,” Johnson said.

Democratic candidate John Munter said the subsidies that ethanol currently has could be “plowed back into the soil of the Midwest, growing carbon in our soils.” He said some of those funds could go to expand the number of local meat packers.

When asked how they would address the implementation of broadband for rural areas with inadequate or no current access to reliable or affordable internet, the candidates agreed there is an urgent need for it.

Emmer said as an elected official, he’s been trying to empower local communities and states to make sure they have the resources they need.

“I’ll tell you right now, there’s a whole bunch of money that the current administration flooded into the system that frankly could be repurposed for some of this,” he said.

Second district Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby drew on her experience working as an IT director at a school, saying this was one area where the government should be partnering with local businesses and communities.

“It’s about the education and future of our young people,” Overby said.

Hendricks pointed to the state’s current broadband program and infrastructure bill that will include broadband.

“I would start with areas that are not served at all initially. Those are the areas that need to be hit first and that’s largely the rural areas,” she said

Kistner said the issue is growing in importance as people move out of the Twin Cities and suburban areas.

Craig called rural internet “critical, critical, critical” and hearkened back to the infrastructure funds she said her policies have brought to Minnesota’s second district.

She said, “I’m not going to tell you what I do as a member of Congress. I’ll just tell you what I’ve done. I’ve brought $7 million back to (congressional district) 2 in the last two years. I’ve brought $100 million and brought that funding back to Minnesota – $6 billion for highways, roads and bridges. Broadband is critical infrastructure across our nation.”

When it comes to livestock regulations and disease, Johnson said as a livestock producer himself, he was sad he only had a minute to answer.

“Regulations really make it hard for me as a small producer to get my product to market,” he said, “We need to open up these small markets.”

Munter agreed: “I support the expanding of meat processing plants. … We’ve seen what happens when one shuts down. It was an awful experience during COVID.”

He also said it’s important to have good, understandable guidelines.

Stauber referenced his time on Congress’s Small Business Committee and said, “I want to repeal those regulations that are stifling, that don’t allow you to grow, that don’t allow your farm to be prosperous.”

Fischbach was direct in her comments.

“I will say very adamantly that regulation is out of control,” she said.

She spoke of a bill she is co-sponsoring that focuses on reducing foreign input costs as well as addressing some of the “out of control regulations.”

The candidates were asked about their stance on checkoff programs and whether they believed packers and processors should also have to pay into these programs that are overseen by the USDA.

There was some confusion among the candidates about how checkoff programs worked. Overby and Hendricks were unfamiliar with the programs all together, though once it was clarified how they work, Hendricks said she thought it was a “great idea to have them share the burden of that.”

Emmer stated that the checkoff program is very valuable, then pivoted to discussing energy independence and inflation.

Craig also pointed to the value of checkoff programs and said the real problem is that producers aren’t getting a big enough cut, but the middleman is. She said it’s important that farmers and ranchers continue to have a seat at the table.

Kistener agreed with Emmer saying Congress should be finding ways to cut input costs.

“Farmers are struggling just as much as every American household with inflation, gas prices, and disastrous policies,” he said.