Farm group requests $100/acre or $100/animal unit to fight climate change

There are good climate-friendly practices out there, but frankly, adopting some practices puts a burden on farmers.

For example, cover crops. Some farmers can justify the $30-$60 cost of using cover crops because of the benefits to the farm. For others, there may be a government payment of $20-$30, but that can still mean the farmer pays $10-$40 per acre for a practice that may not have much of a return – especially in the northern regions.

A new grassroots nonprofit ag group – Rural Investment to Protect Our Environment (RIPE) – thinks they have a solution that benefits farmers and the public.

Pay farmers $100/acre or $100/animal unit for one conservation practice.

RIPE’s core policy principle is to pay a price floor that surpasses climate policy costs – including the cost of practice adoption and cost of inputs. Their research shows the appropriate price floor is $100/acre or $100/animal unit for the initial stage of the program.

The dollars would come through a USDA conservation program designated for climate and other environmental benefits including water and soil health. These practices would include a choice of rotational grazing, manure management, feed management, no-till or cover crops.

The model for the $100 payment comes from the utility sector – clean electric and power companies are paid a reasonable return, not a cost-share, for conservation efforts they make, so why not farmers?

“In the clean energy space, federal and state programs are designed with the understanding that a reasonable return is expected for the energy sector to make the investments in clean energy. In the ag sector, there is a cost-share concept. Why are farmers expected to cost-share?” said Aliza Wasserman-Drewes, executive director of RIPE.

Wasserman-Drewes formulated the idea of RIPE while working at Community Alliance with Family Farmers in California, and later for the National Governors Association.

She learned that ag policies are often stuck in a “cost-share” principle that prevents wide adoption. RIPE100 could fill the payment gap to allow farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices.

“Producers must mobilize their trade associations to ask for this program with their members of Congress,” she said. “We have spoken with key members of Congress in both parties, and they are ideologically supportive of the concept, but will only move once they hear from producer groups who can ask for this type of program within the Farm Bill. We are proposing that it be done with new funds intended for climate programs, so that we’re not competing with existing programs.”

Working with a team of farmer-leaders, RIPE staff hopes to receive funding for a pilot program beginning in August through USDA’s grant programs. RIPE steering committee leaders are proposing the pilot for locations within a few states including Minnesota, North Dakota, Arkansas and Virginia.

“We do not want RIPE to replace any programs that farmers are now participating in,” she said. “Instead, the dollars would come from a new conservation program implemented by the USDA.”

The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association (MSCA) joined the RIPE steering committee in May. It is the first livestock group to join.

To join the steering committee, associations agree to provide leadership, communicate the RIPE vision, and participate in monthly meetings to shape policy.

Other steering committee organizations include North Dakota Grain Growers Association, North Dakota Farmers Union, Minnesota Farmers Union, National Black Farmers Association, National Black Growers Council and the Arkansas Rice Federation.

“We are pleased to bring the voices of Minnesota’s beef producers to the table to help design this comprehensive climate policy,” said Grant Breitkreutz, president of the MSCA (in a news release). “Joining the RIPE steering committee is one way we are looking to the future and supporting our members as we seek durable solutions to help them sustainably grow and prosper.”

RIPE has an organizational budget of about $1.2 million. Support comes from producer groups, environmental foundations, and individual donors.

How it works

Through payments of $100/acre or $100/animal unit, RIPE100 rewards producers for the public value of their conservation practices, including rotational grazing, manure management, feed management, no-till and cover crops.

These practices have been shown to reduce greenhouse gas, improve soil health, keep water clean, create greater biodiversity and more.

RIPE100 has two phases. In Phase 1, farmers enroll, attend a conservation workshop, and adopt at least one conservation practice from the RIPE list that is practical and suitable for their operations.

Farmers self-certify the adopted conservation practice using established protocols. USDA may audit up to 5 percent of participants.

To participate in Phase 1 after their first year, each farmer must develop a comprehensive conservation farm plan. Farmers would qualify for annual payments of $100/acre or $100/animal unit even if they are already implementing the stewardship practice. Conservation payments will be limited to the public value delivered, so if a farmer is receiving $20 for a current practice, and a practice is delivering $105 per acre in public benefits, the RIPE payment will cover the other $85 per acre.

Phase 2 occurs with the proven success of the program and payment terms may adjust while always surpassing practice costs and climate policy costs on inputs and ensuring a reasonable return. An expanded budget would allow all U.S. farmers to participate.

The specific policy design elements will be co-designed with ag producers and stakeholders and continue with a philosophy of minimal paperwork. Steering committee members want to see a streamlined process that doesn’t require complex forms. There is no ranking as all producers could qualify for the RIPE100 program.

“Farmers should be rewarded for their efforts to work against climate change, and the RIPE100 policy would do that,” said dairy farmer Eunie Biel, Minnesota Farmers Union member and RIPE board vice president (in a news release). “I like that the plan does not have mandates or regulations or punishments. It’s voluntary and you can include as many acres and practices as you want. And if you are already using these practices, you’ll still get your payments.”

Approval

In two separate polls, RIPE found large support.

A study conducted by Trust in Food found that 76 percent of farmers support a climate policy that pays $100 per acre for voluntary adoption of conservation practices. In addition, 78 percent of farmers support a policy that pays for practices that improve soil health and water quality, as well as carbon capture, over a policy that pays solely for carbon capture.

A study conducted by Robert Bonnie, an undersecretary at the USDA, while he was at Duke University also did polling and found that in the rural Midwest only 39 percent of Republicans supported government spending on climate, but 77 percent supported government spending on helping farmers address climate. The approval number jumps up to 93 percent for financial incentives to farmers for water and soil health.

“A federal program that provides support to farmers for water and soil health, and by the way, climate, gets a 93 percent support from rural Republicans, and the numbers are even higher on the Democratic side,” Wasserman-Drewes said.

“There is over 90 percent bipartisan support from the public for a program that rewards farmers for water, soil health, and climate. If you only make it for climate, you dramatically reduce your rural support for that.

“We think it’s important to design this program with that broader compensation and that’s what the public wants. The public wants to see a climate program that includes water and soil health, and then it will be widely supported.

“There’s a big momentum for a climate-smart ag program and we want to make sure it is designed in a way that puts producers’ economic needs for a reasonable return at the center,” Wasserman-Drewes concluded.

For more information, visit riperoadmap.org.

