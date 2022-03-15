Farm succession plan offers chance to share legacy

OWATONNA, Minn. – Farm succession is not an easy topic, so fortunately there are professionals who help with planning and carrying out your wishes.
At a minimum, everyone 18 and over needs a Power of Attorney and a Health Care Directive in case a disability occurs, recommends Leah Gilbert, Esq., of Gilbert Legal, PLLC, in Waconia, Minn.
For long-time farmers, partners, and their families, planning for disability or death becomes more complicated. Farm succession planning is something that needs to be completed and needs updating from time to time.
Gilbert will be speaking at the North American Farm & Power Show on Thursday, March 17, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Her free presentation, “Farm Business Succession Planning – What’s Your Plan?” will be given in the upper-level hospitality room of the Four Seasons Centre located on the Steele County Fairgrounds.
“Every situation is different,” said Gilbert during a recent phone interview. “There are no cookie-cutter plans that are going to work in estate planning, especially for farmers.”
She’s focused her practice in estate planning and elder law for over a decade and spoken at the North American Farm & Power Show many times. Her presentation is always well attended with lots of individual questions from the audience.
Working with farmers on succession planning often requires identifying the farmer’s goals. Many farming families have put blood, sweat, and tears into building their operation, some through multiple generations. It’s more than just passing down assets to the next generation, it also includes their values, Gilbert said.
“In many situations, it is not just about the farm,” Gilbert said. “It’s how we keep peace in the family, minimize conflict, or how we keep holidays happy.”
Successfully passing on a farming operation to the next generation is a difficult task, though. Some farmers who are nearing retirement still have parents living who control the land and operation. Others have no heirs that want to farm.
“Sometimes what people want may not be feasible or practical based on the situation, the assets, and family dynamics,” she warns. “There should be an individual approach to estate planning – there are no two families with the same goals, and there are many different options available to create the right plan for the family.”
Tax laws, she said, change constantly, and that’s part of why a farmer needs a good “team” – a qualified attorney, accountant, and financial advisor – that are all on the same page.
Farmers can think about their family – in many cases that’s always changing, too.
Gilbert asks her clients some tough questions: What is your exit plan? Who will take over the operation if you are no longer able to farm? At what point are you willing to transition the farming operation? What are your retirement plans? How will you fund your retirement? How do you feel about taxes? If you have a farming heir, what about the non-farming heirs? Is your plan in writing? Does anyone know of your plan? When was the last time it was reviewed? Does your successor know they are part of the plan?
When talking with a succession attorney, it’s important to be honest about family dynamics.
If the plan requires multiple people to work together or own assets jointly – and they don’t get along – it’s not going to work well or have the intended result.
“As far as the planning, my client is the one that needs to be involved with the decision of who gets what, how much, and how often,” she said. “The good news is that in many situations, you have options. The bad news is that you have options. This is your plan, and you are going to have to make some decisions.
“If your decision is to not make any decisions, then we’re going to the default, which may mean unintended beneficiaries such as spouses, the government, long-term care costs, or non-farming members owning farming assets. Sometimes that works out great, and other times, it means we’re selling everything,” she added.
While it may be difficult to talk about many of these topics, completing a succession plan is a great gift to your family and those involved.
Your efforts to put together a well-thought-out succession plan will make a significant difference in your heirs’ lives.