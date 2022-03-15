Farm succession plan offers chance to share legacy

OWATONNA, Minn. – Farm succession is not an easy topic, so fortunately there are professionals who help with planning and carrying out your wishes.

At a minimum, everyone 18 and over needs a Power of Attorney and a Health Care Directive in case a disability occurs, recommends Leah Gilbert, Esq., of Gilbert Legal, PLLC, in Waconia, Minn.

For long-time farmers, partners, and their families, planning for disability or death becomes more complicated. Farm succession planning is something that needs to be completed and needs updating from time to time.

Gilbert will be speaking at the North American Farm & Power Show on Thursday, March 17, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Her free presentation, “Farm Business Succession Planning – What’s Your Plan?” will be given in the upper-level hospitality room of the Four Seasons Centre located on the Steele County Fairgrounds.

“Every situation is different,” said Gilbert during a recent phone interview. “There are no cookie-cutter plans that are going to work in estate planning, especially for farmers.”

She’s focused her practice in estate planning and elder law for over a decade and spoken at the North American Farm & Power Show many times. Her presentation is always well attended with lots of individual questions from the audience.

Working with farmers on succession planning often requires identifying the farmer’s goals. Many farming families have put blood, sweat, and tears into building their operation, some through multiple generations. It’s more than just passing down assets to the next generation, it also includes their values, Gilbert said.