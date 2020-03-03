Farm and business succession planning involves finding the right attorney, understanding the processes and options, implementing the plan, and then periodically reviewing it.
Even if someone has their estate plan in place, it’s important to make sure it stays relevant, said Leah Gilbert, Esq., of Gilbert Legal, PLLC, in Waconia, Minn.
Gilbert will be speaking at the North American Farm & Power Show on Thursday, March 19, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Her free presentation, “Farm Business Succession Planning,” will be given in the upper level meeting room of the Four Seasons Centre. She’ll be discussing current laws and options to keeping the farm or business in the family.
Finding an attorney who works in succession planning is very important to avoid costly mistakes.
When farm succession planning is done well, the benefits can be significant and have implications for generations.
“You wouldn’t want to go to a divorce attorney if you’re trying to get somebody out of jail,” Gilbert said. “You want to meet with someone that has the background in estate planning, that can deal with what happens while you’re alive, if you become disabled, or upon your death.”
She sends each potential client an Estate Organizer, a 25-page form that helps clients organize their family information, assets, liabilities, and perhaps items they have forgotten about – such as life insurance policies or savings bonds.
Then she and the client go through the organizer to ascertain their specific situation and discuss the options available for succession planning. Based on the planning option the client chooses, the completion timeline can be a few months or sometimes longer.
Gilbert has been an Estate Planning Attorney focusing on farm succession planning for 10 years. She has helped families create, maintain and update their plans as their lives change.
One of the big things she has learned over the years is that every plan is unique, because every family is unique.
With farm succession planning, family dynamics play an important role.
“I request that clients be honest and realistic with their goals and even encourage people to think a little bit outside of the box when designing their plans,” she said. “I want families to continue their relationships even after Mom and Dad pass away.”
Individuals, couples and families will want to determine what is important to them, what they want their legacy to be, and who they want in certain roles to take care of medical and financial decisions. For this to happen, it often means coming up with an estate plan that is understood by them, as well as those involved and the heirs.
If people are willing to communicate, the implementation is usually easier. “Surprises are great for Halloween and birthdays, but not estate planning. Sometimes I have to give a reminder that there’s no right to inherit, fair does not mean equal, and your plan is your plan,” Gilbert said.
For many farm couples or individuals, the succession plan they start with is not the plan they die with, she added. It’s important to review the plan at least every couple of years, or more often if there are major life changes.
Long-term care is another topic that can play a role within succession planning. It currently costs about $8,000 per month to live in a nursing home, and there is a five-year lookback on any gifting for purposes of Medical Assistance. Depending on age, family history, and current health, Gilbert poses questions such as, “What happens if you start having memory issues? What happens if there is a stroke? What is the plan?”
In many situations, people who don’t plan ahead may have to sell the farm to pay for long-term care. For those families that want the farming operation to continue, selling the farm isn’t an option in their minds.
Finally, there are many and everchanging tax implications with farm succession planning. Gilbert encourages her clients to have a “team approach” with the accountant, financial advisor and attorney all on the same page regarding the plan.
“I do not believe in cookie cutter plans. What works for one family will not work for another. No two situations will have the same family dynamics, assets, or most importantly, the same goals. Each plan needs to be appropriate for each client.”
Gilbert welcomes everyone to attend the free “Farm Business Succession Planning” meeting Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the North American Farm & Power Show.