Farmamerica tops halfway point in its capital campaign

WASECA, Minn. – An ambitious dream that keeps Farmamerica relevant in the future is coming true.
Organizers are raising $850,000-$1 million to expand and renovate Minnesota’s 320-acre ag interpretive center located in Waseca County. Over 55 percent of the capital campaign has been met, and the non-profit group held a press conference to share their success.
The campaign’s theme is “Rooted and Growing: Expanding Minnesota’s Center for Agricultural Interpretation.”
“Forty years ago, agriculture advocates saw the need and the opportunity to tell the evolving story of Minnesota agriculture, in a unique experience focused on the farm setting,” said Jessica (Dornink) Rollins, Farmamerica Executive Director.
“We have raised $459,075 of our $850,000 goal thanks to the businesses and organizations and folks like you who have stepped forward and pledged your support,” Rollins said in the Facebook Live stream press conference, as well as an in-person event.
Farmamerica connects guests with farm cultivation from the 1850s through today and into the future, while showing respect for the land.
Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council provided a gift of $100,000 using checkoff funds to get the capital campaign started. Additional funds were received from the Minnesota Soybean checkoff, Compeer Financial, Crystal Valley Cooperative, CFS (Crop Fertility Services), CHS, Inc., Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, Minnesota Pork Board, Midwest Dairy, Alltech and Hubbard Feeds, according to news sources.
The Minnesota State Legislature also approved $250,000 for Farmamerica for the 2022 Fiscal Year. Some of those dollars are directed to the capital campaign, with the rest for continued maintenance of the property and farmland.
With over half of the funds raised, work has already begun on the renovation. This includes remodeling the main visitor center, expanding educational programming and outreach in Greater Minnesota, upgrading the feed mill, and adding an inclusive playground.
This includes adding hands-on experiences and exhibits that explore everyday agriculture. Interactive pods will be built into the welcome center, while the silo portion of the welcome center will be turned into a discovery center.
The feed mill will be upgraded into a three-season classroom. This feed mill is part of a 1-mile trail that features significant developments in U.S. agriculture.
This includes a Prairie Interpretive Center that was built in 2012. With ponds, wetlands, prairie grasses, and forbs, the project seeks to support wildlife and aquatic habitats.
The trail has an 1850s settlement with a dugout – the first home for some pioneers in Minnesota. In addition, a hovel – a simple log cabin built with whatever was available – is ready for young and old to enter and relive the past.
A real log cabin with two windows marks the beginning of social living and hygiene. Neighbors often built these homes to help new families. Some log cabins served as shelters and storage for generations of pioneers.
Farmamerica includes an old country church and a one-room schoolhouse that were often the first structures built in a new community.
More recent buildings include a 1930s farmstead, a blacksmith shop with town hall on the upper level, and the feed mill/grain elevator.
Farmamerica’s Board of Directors and staff have been envisioning and bringing to life new educational programs and experiences to tell a more complete story of Minnesota agriculture, Rollins said. This includes addressing advancements in ag technology and ag career opportunities of the future.
“We offer field trips for elementary school students. We offer the ag career exploration program in partnership with Junior Achievement for junior high students,” she said. “We have family farm night, day camps, goat yoga, and Meat-A-Palooza on Aug. 12. This helps people young and old connect with the story of today’s agriculture.”
About 10,000 people visit Farmamerica annually. With completion of renovations, leaders hope to see more than 20,000 people visit the site each year.
To learn more about the Farmamerica – Rooted and Growing Capital Campaign, please contact Jessica Rollins at jrollins@farmerica.org or call 507-835-2052.