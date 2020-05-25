WINTHROP, Minn. – For most veterans, it takes a supportive mentor to create a successful farming operation.
That’s what a nonprofit group, the Farmer Veteran Coalition, provided to Shelly Woods and her husband, Kevin, as they progressed from a hobby farm to a farm business.
Now the Woodses are helping to organize a Minnesota chapter of the national group.
“It would have been the summer of 2018 that we were officially a business and started going to the Farmers’ Market in Mankato,” said Shelly, who served as an electronics calibration specialist with the U.S. Army.
Serving in the U.S. military is important to Shelly and her family. Her dad and some of her cousins served in the military. One of her sons served two enlistments in the Army including one tour of Iraq, and another son currently serves in the Army National Guard.
She and her husband also love farming. Shelly grew up watching her dad raise poultry – she wanted to use the skills she learned to fulfill her own farming goals.
“It started out just as a passion of mine to grow our own food,” she said.
They purchased a farm near Winthrop in 2007, and slowly moved from gardening, to chickens, to poultry, to rabbits, goats and more. Then in 2016, she heard about a training program, Armed to Farm that was trying to pull veterans into profitable farming.
Armed to Farm is sustainable agricultural training for military veterans.
In 2019, the Woodses attended Armed to Farm 2.0. This program provides an in-depth curriculum on business planning, financial management, marketing and scaling up production.
The program is developed and managed by the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) and ATTRA Sustainable Agriculture Program. Some funding comes from the USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service with efforts to serve groups that may have difficulties getting into farming.
Farming is an important occupational area for veterans, especially those who may have post-traumatic stress disorder, Shelly said.
“Connecting back to the land and animals seems to be a huge factor in helping a lot of the veterans get back in shape – whether they stay in farming or not,” she said.
A visit to amasfarm.com offers a view of their farm today. Their product list includes chicken, Muscovy duck, Peking duck, goose and turkey. They have also sold eggs, rabbit meat, goat meat and farm-raised hogs.
Their farm name came from a granddaughter who couldn’t say “Grandma,” so she’d say “Ama,” and the name Ama’s Farm was born.
Shelly had plans to sell product at the Hutchinson Farmers’ Market this summer, but those plans are on hold with COVID-19. They’ve also sold through efforts of Veterans Tom and Charriese Norris of Montrose; plus the Woodses are building up their own customer base.
“Our chickens, ducks and geese all have access to feed, but our feed is done a little different than confinement animals,” Shelly said. The poultry graze on the farmyard and in pastures in chicken tractors that are moved daily.
Generally, they raise about 100 birds at a time.
“I can taste a big difference in the eggs and chicken when I eat out,” she added. “Our customers think there is a big difference too, they keep coming back.”
The biggest problem for Ama’s Farm is getting USDA-certified butchering for the poultry. They had to travel to Wisconsin to get their chickens processed, and their ducks and geese were butchered at KB Poultry Processing, LLC of Utica, Minn., last year. It’s a 2-3 hour drive one way.
More poultry processing plants are needed, Shelly said. It’s a challenge across the U.S. for small farmers to find a place to get the USDA seal on their finished birds.
“We are hearing there is going to be a USDA-inspected facility (trailer) that will come to our farm, but they are not licensed yet for USDA,” she said. “I like the advantage of an off-farm processor. I feel it gives another quality approval to my animals when they are inspected, even when I am just selling to local customers.
“They know it was processed correctly,” she added.
Shelly appreciates the role of affiliations to help differentiate her products from others. Her meat products include the Minnesota Grown label as well as Homegrown by Heroes – a label of the Farmer Veteran Coalition to designate that an item was raised by a veteran farmer.
Currently, Minnesota veterans are hoping to develop a state chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition, she added. Tracy Drash, project coordinator with Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center for Excellence, Mankato, is spearheading an effort for the state group.
“There is a huge percentage of veterans that served in the military from the Midwest, but we have no local chapters yet,” Shelly said. “We are trying to fix that. There are a lot of veterans farming here and getting them into an organization that can network and help each other is the goal.”
To learn more about Farmer Veteran Coalition, Minnesota chapter, please email tracy.drash@southcentral.edu. Ama’s Farm has a beautiful website at amasfarm.com, and the national Farmer Veteran Coalition website is farmvetco.org.
Thank you, Veterans, for your service!!!