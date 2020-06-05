Over the past ten months, the Farmfest team has worked very hard preparing for Farmfest 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world, we have carried on, optimistic for the future. It takes thousands of exhibitors, partners, sponsors, volunteers and attendees to make Farmfest great and the safety, health and well-being of everyone involved with the show, their families, and surrounding communities is paramount. Therefore, it is with great disappointment and heavy hearts that we share that Minnesota Farmfest 2020 is cancelled. This decision was not made lightly, but rather in collaboration with officials and event partners. The great uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with related governmental guidelines regarding large events, makes it impractical to hold a successful, engaging, and safe show. We understand that cancelling the show impacts the ag community but simply put, it is the right decision to make in these uncertain times.
Virtual Farmfest Forums
We are pleased to announce that one popular part of Farmfest is going virtual in 2020! The annual political debates, listening sessions and public forums with political leaders and candidates are going virtual so you can learn about and participate in the issues that directly impact your farms, lives and families, especially in this political year. Stay tuned for more information about Virtual Farmfest Forums. Please sign up for updates about how to attend from the comfort and safety of your home.
Farmfest 2021
And while Farmfest 2020 will not take place in the traditional way, we look forward to using this extra time to work with our exhibitors, sponsors and speakers to bring Farmfest back in 2021 better than ever. We are proud of Farmfest’s 38-year history of serving farmers and the agricultural community and we are committed to continuing it.
Pulling Together
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a truly unprecedented situation around the world. Our thoughts are with those who have been directly affected by the virus, and all of those who are struggling with the ramifications of this global health crisis. Our country has a long tradition of pulling together to overcome crises and we will do so again to get beyond this one.